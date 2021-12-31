 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Suddenly, marijuana   (kdvr.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people don't deserve good luck.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where's the closest jail? Cuz it sounds like that's where it was heading.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dr Hook - "I Got Stoned And I Missed It" (Live from BBC show 1980)
Youtube HM1MftCtIlg
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the sheriff's report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

Great idea until it suddenly occurs to the pilot that they might need to see the drone as well.

The intended recipients of this contraband will not be amused.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🤨
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat unavailable for comment from his farm down in Peru.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where's the closest jail? Cuz it sounds like that's where it was heading.


Looked it up. Mansfield Correctional Institute. I'll let you have the fun with the satellite maps.

/ Looks suspiciously at the nearby packaging place.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
😱
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Free drone!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I ain't smokin' no drone weed.  Get out of here with that.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Purely coincidental that the Richland Correctional Institute and the Mansfield Correctional Institute are both nearby where a drone carrying a combination of contraband that would only be worth delivering by drone to a prison went down...
 
