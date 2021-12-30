 Skip to content
 
Not to be anal, but yes, tildes are important
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
El año no es notable?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are accent marks.

You don't want to mistake your dad for a potato.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gracias, acabo de tenerlo relleno."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there a standard for if you can't use ñ? Like "nn" or something? In German ue is the same as ü when your keyboard can't do umlauts
 
knbwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This ano has been unremarkable.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Especially the Swinton variety.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anal Tilde is my Butthole Surfers cover band
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Is there a standard for if you can't use ñ? Like "nn" or something? In German ue is the same as ü when your keyboard can't do umlauts


ñ in italian is rendered gn fwiw
 
esteban9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Perhaps it was in Portuguese? Perfectly fine then.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Is there a standard for if you can't use ñ? Like "nn" or something? In German ue is the same as ü when your keyboard can't do umlauts


Take the extra 5 seconds to gloom one from online and copy-paste?

Phones do 'em easy; just press and hold the "nearest" letter (e for é, c for ç, etc).
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the name of that character that is on the same button as the tilde? I don't know what that is or why I would ever use it.

This one: '
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The tilde is there; it just got bleached.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: What's the name of that character that is on the same button as the tilde? I don't know what that is or why I would ever use it.



The prostate?
 
cravak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mexicans think Texas belongs to them but I'd like to know what war and when they won for it? Why everything is in Spanish
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't understand
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: El año no es notable?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's eat~ Grandma?
/doing this right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally, four years of high school Spanish pays off.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I don't understand


Bend over
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The oil made all the difference.
 
yms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ano fantistico my ass.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fantastico? How old is this photo?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cravak: Mexicans think Texas belongs to them but I'd like to know what war and when they won for it? Why everything is in Spanish


Say you're racist, without saying you're racist.


Also, crack open a history book sometime.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'

Gah! Enclosed quote!
 
