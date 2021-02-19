 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Q: Why is the United States' COVID death rate so much higher than the UK's? A: Americans are fatter and stupider   (dailymail.co.uk)
39
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
UK has socialized medicine?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

See section 2 in the answer
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Early on we let the virus invade many of the places where we warehouse our elderly. Thus before we had a good idea about how to treat covid19, it ravished the most vulnerable population. Beyond that, obesity is a serious problem, including obese people claiming that they are healthy.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let? Hell in New York they ordfered it
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up need, I'm hungry.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sauce

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/19/new-y​o​rk-health-chief-defends-states-decisio​n-to-make-nursing-homes-take-covid-pat​ients.html
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem. I wouldn't point fingers if I were you Brexiters. England has a bit over 60 million people.

Here are the deaths so far from worldometer

Fark user imageView Full Size

If you times that by 5 which is the population of the US the numbers would be 742,105.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


If you really want to get into the real cause, look up COVID-19 and cholesterol. The virus can't enter cells without cholesterol. So, if you put two and two together, you get a good picture of what is going on.

Also, the virus binds to ACE2 receptors, which fat cells have, and can directly infect fat cells because of this. There was an article about it here in the STEM tab just weeks ago.
 
AnyName
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LMFAO ft. Lil Jon - Shots (Official Video)
Youtube XNtTEibFvlQ
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the "obesity isn't a health problem! Being obese is perfectly healthy!" Crowd to hit up this thread.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Has anyone ever seen a post that says this?  I think you'll be waiting a long time.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Times it by 5? I like those mathematicals.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I think if you're not directly and harshly fatshaming, that's what the previous poster is talking about.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah, couple days ago multiple farkers said that my assertion that being fat was unhealthy and shouldn't be normalized happened was, "bullshiat." In a Dear Purdy thread just the other day.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It doesn't help we have a health system in the US that sends you and your children into bankruptcy for going to the hospital. Not saying the meme Bernie Sanders hashtag talking points are the answer, idk what the answer is. *shrug*

/note that hospitals don't magically forgive the bill when Joe the Plumber inevitably dies of whatever, his kids get the $250,000+ bill. Yay capitalist medicine! Winning!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hold up, what does the cost of healthcare have to do with people being fat and having disease that only fat people get?

The cost of healthcare is high because Americans are fat and have tons of preventable diseases long term.
 
Scaley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What nailed the UK was our homegrown Alpha wave coming on top of our OG wave last Winter. We handled Delta adequately.

What we've done well is get our vaccinations into the elderly groups that need it the most. And boosters, we're boosted to Fark.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A new @CDCMMWR finds that 2 out of 3 children and adolescents hospitalized for #COVID19 had 1 or more underlying health conditions, most commonly obesity. Fewer than 1% eligible for COVID-19 vaccination had been vaccinated. Learn more: https://t.co/4JoUM0BtkA. pic.twitter.com/qv9XJAYTPH
- CDC (@CDCgov) December 30, 2021
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Define obesity. Are we talking a few extra Christmas pounds, or the people that waddle when they walk.

/I won't fat shame
//but I will morbidly obese shame
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe after the final death toll is counted, America will be on average thinner and less stupid. (And less arrogant, more able to understand science, less conspiratorial, less wrapped up in magical thinking...)
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

It's high because the money man at the hospital convinced your insurer to pay $150.00 for an aspirin that costs .0001 to make.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: Maybe after the final death toll is counted, America will be on average thinner and less stupid. (And less arrogant, more able to understand science, less conspiratorial, less wrapped up in magical thinking...)


Supertramp - Dreamer [Official Music Video]
Youtube 9SwQ9iavJeI
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Was referring more generally to our for-profit healthcare system being rather broken, and that doesn't help the overall standings, since long before covid. My point was completely separate from the obesity epidemic.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c​o​nditions/obesity/symptoms-causes/syc-2​0375742

BMI of 18-24

But it's probably not that straightforward. I'm 6' and 160, but have many inches of fat left over from being morbidly obese. A lot of which I've managed to shed this year due to health issues I had this year, that stem from being fat as a teenager and in my early 20s. My BMI is 18 and my body fat percentage is 18%, but I still have adipose tissue under all the lose skin. Technically you could still call me fat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BMI is a terrible indicator though. And if I recall properly, really farks over people with muscle over fat.

/muscle is heavier than fat, right?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Um, no.  Joe's estate gets the bill.  If that's not enough the asshole collectors will claim the kids have to pay, but they do not have any obligation to pay.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It sure is, fatty.
 
djfitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Getting in here before the Fat Shame Police come out.

TLDR The biggest CDC study found no big link between obesity and COVID deaths.

COVID AND THE MORAL PANIC OVER OBESITY

if combine the overweight and Class I obese patients into a single cohort, we get a relative risk for death from COVID that is essentially identical to that seen in the "healthy weight" category - slightly lower in the overweight category, and slightly higher in the Class I obese category.
In fact the relative risk in the combined cohort is so close to that in the "healthy weight" cohort that there is no statistically significant difference in risk for COVID death between, on the one hand, the "healthy weight" group, and, on the other, everyone in the overweight and Class I obese categories.
 
killershark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It also was made based on men's bodies so isn't an accurate assessment for 50 percent of the population.

That being said, if a person is obese, it's not just a few pounds here and debating BMI numbers. Too many Americans are way past what anyone would consider a heathy weight.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Are you fat? You sound fat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fatty fatty 2x4.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

True.  And it also tends to be racist.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Too late. Thread is already jacked. All that's missing is MajorCathode complaining that children don't catch COVID.
 
drxym
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The UK isn't exactly healthy and you'll find plenty of pudgy people and the occasional genuinely obese person. It is absolutely nothing like it is in America where it is common place to see people so fat they can hardly walk and use mobility scooters.

I just don't get why the any country would tolerate obesity. The likes of COVID have hilighted the danger of comorbidities but even in the best of times it is a burden on the health system that everyone pays for.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great, next you'll tell me that fat and stupid is no way to go through life...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

*truffle shuffles*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Being responsible for one's own body is a form of responsibility, and most Americans are highly allergic to such things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The only thing Americans are more allergic to is even the suggestion of being told what to do with their own body.

/exceptions for women of course who are subject to the whims of old white men when it comes to their body
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because we have better food?
 
