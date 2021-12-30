 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Since we've give up on using science, we might as well see what astrology holds for us in 2022   (nypost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Astrology is my favorite fake thing to replace science.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Astrology is my favorite fake thing to replace science.


That's good, because NY Post is a fake thing that replaces science. And reality. And truth. And decency...
 
groppet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a bunch of bunk garbage, now I didn't take 8 years of school to get my degree in phrenology to listen to such hokum.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've decided to read tea bags.

One word repeats over and over. LIPTON.

It worries me.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Science says we get flying cars, so screw astrology.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We've also give up on spelling.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Morons don't use science, they use what they 'feel' is right and seek the echo chamber of bullshiat of social media to support their feelings. Since Astrology is not based on science but plays to the morons feelings, it makes sense they trust them.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: We've also give up on spelling.


Subbies practice the ancient and more powerful arcane arts of grammar which are hidden from lesser unscientifical minds like yours and mine. Subbies are SMRT!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Astrology, the future of science in the 'safe spaces' of American universities.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every six months or so, I get a call from a local astrology center for a "free" session with their amazing astrologer.

My answer is always the same: "Well, he mustn't be very good, because he couldn't even figure out that I wasn't interested."

And then I hang up. Yet they keep trying their scam a few months later.

Morons.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Favorite fake thing.   Uh, movies?  I don't know, I'm so bad at this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Morons don't use science, they use what they 'feel' is right and seek the echo chamber of bullshiat of social media to support their feelings. Since Astrology is not based on science but plays to the morons feelings, it makes sense they trust them.


At one time a lot of people that were into astronomy used astrology to make money to fund their science. So they would give predictions to people so they could build telescopes to see the stars
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
long term weather forecasts are about as accurate as the Farmer's Almanac. no way to know the Boise Idaho weather in October of next year. That's not saying the almanac is anything other than glorified conversation piece, just a testament that there are too many variables to accurately specific events the deeper we look in the future
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: I've decided to read tea bags.

One word repeats over and over. LIPTON.

It worries me.


Pity.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your Horoscope for Today
Youtube Wg_4b-1aWKg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't forget to buy your butt crystals
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkaDark: long term weather forecasts are about as accurate as the Farmer's Almanac. no way to know the Boise Idaho weather in October of next year. That's not saying the almanac is anything other than glorified conversation piece, just a testament that there are too many variables to accurately specific events the deeper we look in the future


Farmer's Almanac claims an 80% success rate on weather. I suspect that this is correct, given the number of people who religiously buy the annual book. Further, I've known several people who read FA specifically for the weather. No one complained about shiatty predictions.

You might want to get some background info on the FA: https://www.google.com/search?client=​f​irefox-b-1-d&q=is+the+farmer%27s+alman​ac+right+about+weather
 
