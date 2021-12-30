 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Ohio father stands his ground in his garage by killing his 16-year-old daughter   (nypost.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, English-language films, Family, Columbus Police Department, Police, Ohio man shot, Constable, Ohio, family home  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

unixpro: Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?


Because that is liberal pussy talk.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

phalamir: unixpro: Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?

Because that is liberal pussy talk.


Can't let those farking meth hallucinations get the drop on you - they're evil bastards every one of 'em
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The father, a cop with the Jacksonville Police Department, is cooperating with authorities and has not been charged, police said.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sorceror: The father, a cop with the Jacksonville Police Department, is cooperating with authorities and has not been charged, police said.


That was the 15 year old boy shooting where the victim was only seriously injured though, not the one with the 16 year old girl who died. I'm sure that's somehow relevant, just can't think exactly why though.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people just don't get it, he needed that gun in the house to protect his family.  What if it had been an intruder?!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Folks it's too soon after this tragedy to talk about it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gun worked as intended: killing someone the shoit er had not bothered identifying.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: unixpro: Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?

Because that is liberal pussy talk.


Liberal pussy with guns here

The rule works for me
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JFC
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, kid hangs out with friends, tries to come home early in the AM.....and Dad kills her.

Nobody deserves to die, but Dad deserves every moment of guilt from here on.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a horrible mess. He's probably going to think about this every time he buys a new gun for the rest of his life.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shoot first, ask later.
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well hey, Darwin achieved on this one. No derping gun swinging grandkids for this killer.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baka-san: phalamir: unixpro: Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?

Because that is liberal pussy talk.

Liberal pussy with guns here

The rule works for me


You'll never shoot a family member with that attitude liberal.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder what his kid did to piss him off that much?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: What a horrible mess. He's probably going to think about this every time he buys a new gun for the rest of his life.


Smarted for truth, funnied for sadness. The likelihood of this triggering introspection in such an aimless man? No shot.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rule #2: Don't point a gun at anything you aren't willing to destroy.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: phalamir: unixpro: Don't shoot at anything you haven't clearly identified.  How hard is that, responsible gun owners?

Because that is liberal pussy talk.

Liberal pussy with guns here

The rule works for me


Yup, same here
 
Pextor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone is trigger happy
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well that will teach her to give him lip.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How drunk was he?

I'd guess very
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sorceror: The father, a cop with the Jacksonville Police Department, is cooperating with authorities and has not been charged, police said.


That's the other recent home owner pisses pants, blows away family member event in NC. This one is OH.

/I had to read the article twice.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kokomo61: So, kid hangs out with friends, tries to come home early in the AM.....and Dad kills her.

Nobody deserves to die, but Dad deserves every moment of guilt from here on.


It is a bit harsh as punishments go, but on the plus side the other kids will never try that now.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: PoweredByIrony: What a horrible mess. He's probably going to think about this every time he buys a new gun for the rest of his life.

Smarted for truth, funnied for sadness. The likelihood of this triggering introspection in such an aimless man? No shot.


Hey man he wasn't aimless he was a pretty good shot.  He shot and killed someone he couldn't even see.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.