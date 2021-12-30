 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   That's... interesting: The day after Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, the government formally recommended dropping the prosecution of two guards on duty the night of Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide"
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What I absolutely hate about this case is that I pride myself on not believing conspiracy theories because it's a hallmark of the stupid. Yet this case is so farking hinky and with so many "coincidences" I find myself pulled into the darkness.

I knew a woman years back who was a hypochondriac. She complained for decades about everything that was wrong with her. Then she upped and got pancreatic cancer, and I dismissed her initial complaints that "this is different" - right up until she was diagnosed and eventually died.

This whole Epstein thing feels like that. Maybe it's different, but I sure as hell don't want it to be.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't want her to meet a violent end. At least not until she names names. After that, it doesn't matter.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I mean, a purveyor of illegal flesh to the richest and most powerful men in the world happened to kill himself while the camera were turned off and his guards were out having a smoke break.  What's so mysterious about that?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And the Attorney General of the US, who oversees that prison, just HAPPENS to have a father who was mixed up neck deep with Epstein.  I mean...
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weren't these two guards not the "normal rotation"? Or was that just someone spitballing in a Fark thread?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bill Clinton...Prince Andrew...Donald Trump...

We know their names, and it still doesn't matter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They also went into Maxwell's cell and switched to Hangman's Choice bed sheets.

She could spout off as many names as she wants. Unless she can produce video evidence, nothing is going to stick (phrasing). Besides, the time to rat everyone out was before the sentencing not after.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

verdict, not sentencing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, you can't prosecute the guys for answering the call when the government asked them to serve their country.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lack of investigations here is . . . what, exactly?  How are there no hearings?  Someone should start a Church Commission, someone too stupid to be scared.

Here's your moment, MTG.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My guess is that he was able to illicit $$$ a couple of guards to turn a blind eye
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please refrain from unnecessary mention of that piece of lint person.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
/r/conspiracy circle jerk in 3... 2... 1.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well of course not - they're needed to guard Maxwell.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
something about correlation something something causation
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

A winner is you.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One implication of Ghislaine's conviction is that the conspiracy theories around Epstein's death make even less sense. Why tie up one loose end and leave the other dangling in plain view like that?

No. Jeff really did commit suicide, leaving Ghislaine to take the fall in this world. I can be persuaded that his guards made less than every effort to stop a rich perv from offing himself. There is no proof that there was an active conspiracy to murder Epstein or that the guards were involved in any such.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah cause nothing about this is bizarre at all.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Careful what you ask for.  Modern Republicans would make it a literal Church Commission.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why no pictures of the dead body?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

If they strangled him to death, is a picture going to prove to the average conspiracy nut that he didn't hang himself?

And since when do prisons release pictures of dead inmates?
.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unless you have some kind of story of who did it and how they arranged it, it's not a conspiracy theory. It's just recognizing that something is incredibly suspicious.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wait. Documenting Death might have those pictures.  They still online?
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is my one conspiracy theory that I believe in. It's like my comfy space where I can feel like all of the other rubes and their ivermectin and flat-earth conspiracies and I feel some comfort in the idea that I know what's really happening and you have no idea.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, I see the master assassin is already moving his/her pawns into place for their next target...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

They garroted him.  The autopsy photos show it clearly.  That's no hanging.
I don't feel like arguing about it, so go look them up.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's just strange that the cameras were off so long there weren't even pictures of his body being removed from the cell. No one had a cell phone camera either I guess. *shrug*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The argument against the weird theories, is that all guards disappeared and there were no security cameras on an extremely high-profile prisoner, and he was able to easily kill himself.
Wait, that is NOT OK EITHER.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll dust this one off because it makes me chuckle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He killed himself
He's also vicariously convicted
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

True, it is strange. And I'm not going to say that he wasn't murdered, because so many people had good reason to want him dead. But it's still possible the guards didn't care if he hanged himself, and so he was able to hang himself. I also think it's possible that Ariel Castro was murdered in jail. But they ruled that a suicide.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

That's the likely answer, at least partly.
So they should be prosecuted.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People with far less clout and money arrange to kill themselves every day, like 2 a day or something close to that, and no one gives a fark.  Cops never turn on their cameras and jail guards just DNGAF, at all, it's an awful job with a much higher suicide rate than the general average, same as the jails they work in, like 4-5 times the general pop, and you know where most of those people kill themselves?  On suicide-watch, in stripped down cells, or in the "high-observation" mental health unit.

Happens. Every.  Day.

There's no actual conspiracy, except among people who work to keep it quiet how tortuous our prison/jail system really is.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It IS a coincidence.

A good detective doesn't believe in coincidence.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I mean, it's a far less crazy conspiracy than a LOT of shiat that the CIA has freely admitted to doing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

There was an entire safe full of evidence the DOJ seized

/and promptly threw into an industrial shredder
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is 'rich person kills man who used to procure underage rape victims for him, to avoid prosecution' really so crazy?
Rich people do shady shiat all the time for a 1% increase in their wealth.
Having their kiddie-pimp strangled isn't going to cost them any sleep.
 
