(Axios)   Marines now fewer, less proud
    Ironic, children, news, hospitals, parents  
34 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Semper Bye
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.


Dishonorable discharge, I would think. All of them.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Easy out
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you can't handle the shot I doubt you could handle an enemy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Time to clean house.

If they won't follow a simple vaccine order...they aren't Marines.

So Simper Bye and good Riddance.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ho hum. They signed up for service so fark 'em. I hope they lose any kind of post service financial benefits.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fewer Proud Boys perhaps, but the Corps as a whole is absolutely more proud.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.


Dishonorable discharge, I would think. All of them.


Probably just a medical discharge - Medical condition not considered a disability.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.


Dishonorable discharge, I would think. All of them.


Nope.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pe​n​tagon-congress/2021/12/17/dishonorable​-discharges-for-covid-vaccine-refusal-​off-the-table-as-military-separations-​begin/
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Badmoodman: The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.


Dishonorable discharge, I would think. All of them.

Nope.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pen​tagon-congress/2021/12/17/dishonorable​-discharges-for-covid-vaccine-refusal-​off-the-table-as-military-separations-​begin/


That's bullshiat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.


As a veteran, when you sign on the dotted line you are the property of the U.S. government.
If you are an officer, you can give up your commission after your initial service years.
If you commit a crime, you get dishonorable.
If you go AWOL, you get dishonorable.
If you fail a drug test 2X in a row, you get dishonorable.
Or at least that's the way it use to be.
On bases.
Not in the field.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.


Navy Aircrew 80-90s went to very remote places and got vaccinated for stuff never seen in the Western world. Never had a cremate ever say they didn't want the shots. We knew the alternative could be much worse. I am curious as to how many of those crayon eaters didn't want to be there anyways and saw this as an easy out. They receive an admin under honorable discharge with full benefits I think
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.

Navy Aircrew 80-90s went to very remote places and got vaccinated for stuff never seen in the Western world. Never had a cremate ever say they didn't want the shots. We knew the alternative could be much worse. I am curious as to how many of those crayon eaters didn't want to be there anyways and saw this as an easy out. They receive an admin under honorable discharge with full benefits I think


Never cremated a crewmate either.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So these farkers are getting the same dd214 that my last dad got for serving and getting out in 63 with no issues

Bullshiat

I mean ok, straight discharge, ok, but ducking honorable
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: lindalouwho: Badmoodman: The branch said this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.


Dishonorable discharge, I would think. All of them.

Nope.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pen​tagon-congress/2021/12/17/dishonorable​-discharges-for-covid-vaccine-refusal-​off-the-table-as-military-separations-​begin/

That's bullshiat.


No argument here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lock em up
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.

Navy Aircrew 80-90s went to very remote places and got vaccinated for stuff never seen in the Western world. Never had a cremate ever say they didn't want the shots. We knew the alternative could be much worse. I am curious as to how many of those crayon eaters didn't want to be there anyways and saw this as an easy out. They receive an admin under honorable discharge with full benefits I think


South Korea. exercise
Panama. exercise
Desert Storm. conflict

The entire Batallion received a cocktail of shots for each destination.
People died, but it wasn't from immunizations.
It was mostly from traffic accidents.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.


Not a veteran, but I recently discovered that this idiot was discharged from the Navy for refusing the anthrax vaccine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wish that was a joke.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: beezeltown: I seem to remember my buddy, who was a Navy Corpsman, was ordered to receive an anthrax vaccine shortly after 9/11. He grumbled, but I don't think there was any choice about it

Perhaps an actual veteran could comment on this, instead of my second hand, 20 year old memory.

Not a veteran, but I recently discovered that this idiot was discharged from the Navy for refusing the anthrax vaccine.

[Fark user image image 425x287]

I wish that was a joke.


Geeze, they should show that pix right after they show the VD video in basic training. Wrap that rascal and get your shots!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Ho hum. They signed up for service so fark 'em. I hope they lose any kind of post service financial benefits.


In my near 6 years of service, I got all kinds of vaccines (was never told what they were even). It was part of the job. I got my Honorable Discharge and now I enjoy my VA home loan and VA medical benefits.

I can't find the type of discharge these antivaxxers are getting, but they could lose benefits if it's "Bad Conduct" or "Dishonorable".
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anti vaxers have no honor
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A billion people have been vaccinated with bad side effects happening to a few. How stupid do you have to be to end your career over this?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, their heads are jars.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am pleasantly surprised that they don't tolerate the "I don't  believe in this so I won't take it" BS in the military. No matter how the military folks lean politically.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What!? They told me that if I joined the military, I wouldn't have to take orders from the US government!
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a civilian DoN employ, all I can say is "good".  Hope they'll get around to botting all the chucklefarks I'm stuck with.  I'm tired of listening to them whine about needing to get the shot.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I can't find the type of discharge these antivaxxers are getting, but they could lose benefits if it's "Bad Conduct" or "Dishonorable".


"Foul-odored Yellowish" discharge, if it was up to me.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these are making a political statement vs the ones who are dumb enough to actually be anti vaxx

Or maybe this is just their ticket out with honorable discharge? Not sure how this military stuff works.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After the events of the last few years and the realisation that many elements of the armed forces are infiltrated by what extremists, I know there'll be more than significant overlap, but I hope those racists with supremacist views who are willing to get vaccinated are also removed, and kept an eye on. Don't just let them all go join militias.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How will the Marines fight the bad guys when all the bravery just quit on them?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 606x606]


Is that true? Every marine has already had 47 vaccines?

If so it really shows how powerful political brainwashing and manipulation can be.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

