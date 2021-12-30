 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   It's wind and fire season in Colorado   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.


Looks like it is getting close to Broomfield.  I have a friend waiting for an evacuation order.  Another friend who lives in Superior is waiting to find out if her house burned down or not.  You may remember I live in Grand Junction and yet another friend is on a fire crew that is leaving tonight to help in the fight.

I am much more likeable in person than on Fark.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
There's a very active thread going right now, with updates:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1201995​0​/A-bit-of-a-fire-going-on-in-Boulder-C​olorado
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
55 minutes ago  
Have a couple of friends shacking up at my house on the couches because of this. Its bad.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.


I am hoping for snow, too. We are supposed to get 5-10" north and west of Denver. I'd love to see a repeat of the snow-dump that saved Estes last year.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Have a couple of friends shacking up at my house on the couches because of this. Its bad.


Thank you for taking care of them. <3
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
53 minutes ago  
I know that it gets cold in the winter in Colorado, but geez guys, you don't need to burn the state down to stay warm!

Just kidding of course, stay safe all of you Farkers!
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
This looks literally terrifying. We watched footage on ABC Nightly News!
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
52 minutes ago  
You guys must have pissed off invisible sky daddy pretty bad to warrant that kind of retribution. Wildfires? In practically January? That can't be normal?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: You guys must have pissed off invisible sky daddy pretty bad to warrant that kind of retribution. Wildfires? In practically January? That can't be normal?


Anything is possible with Jewish space lasers.

And enough insanity
 
kittyhas1000legs
49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: eurotrader: It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.

Looks like it is getting close to Broomfield.  I have a friend waiting for an evacuation order.  Another friend who lives in Superior is waiting to find out if her house burned down or not.  You may remember I live in Grand Junction and yet another friend is on a fire crew that is leaving tonight to help in the fight.

I am much more likeable in person than on Fark.


I have you and someone in the farktography threads farkied as "grand valley". I do miss that place sometimes.
 
algman
49 minutes ago  
The problem is that it really is not fire season. There should be enough snow on the ground by now to snuff fires. It is almost January, for Pete's sake.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Wind and fire season is kinda rough, but it's beautiful out there in Earth season.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  

robertus: Wind and fire season is kinda rough, but it's beautiful out there in Earth season.


Water, Heart!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
45 minutes ago  
I hope everyone out there is safe. I have a few friends in CO, much farther south, but these fires can move quick. Reminds me of what happened in Santa Rosa CA a few years ago. It was still fire season for northern CA, but SR is not exactly a remote town. I had a number of co-workers lose everything in that fire.
 
August11
44 minutes ago  
It's almost as though the earth is now behaving differently. Hmm.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: eurotrader: It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.

Looks like it is getting close to Broomfield.  I have a friend waiting for an evacuation order.  Another friend who lives in Superior is waiting to find out if her house burned down or not.  You may remember I live in Grand Junction and yet another friend is on a fire crew that is leaving tonight to help in the fight.

I am much more likeable in person than on Fark.


Boulder large animals are now being directed to Jeffco fairgrounds now. Already reached out to people I know in the area if they have to evacuate horses I have room.
 
minnesotaboy
38 minutes ago  

algman: The problem is that it really is not fire season. There should be enough snow on the ground by now to snuff fires. It is almost January, for Pete's sake.


Well humanity went and broke the Earth. What did we expect?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
36 minutes ago  
Headline made me think of this, don't know why:
Earth, Wind & Fire - Serpentine Fire (Audio)
Youtube oFbo8I2KkR8
 
starsrift
34 minutes ago  
Oooof, stay safe, Farkers!
 
stray_capts
25 minutes ago  
If I were building a house in a fire-prone area, it'd be sheltered under about 6' of earth with a good clearing of 100' around the whole house.  With concrete construction and sprinklers inside, you'd be in pretty good shape, I'd imagine.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It might get to the actual city of Boulder homes and then the losses will go up fast. Really hoping for snow tomorrow. Granted I am posting while my house generator is running because of the winds and power is out.


Where are you seeing that?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Survivor/evacuee of California's Tassajara ('15) Sobrannes ('!6) and Carmel ( last year) fires. Sending hopeful thoughts, will send $ via Red Cross Monday. I have family in Colorado, nephew in Boulder on the run as we speak. Boy, Mother Nature is pissed at us! Cross your fingers, kiddees! We're going out with a bang AND a whimper! Stay safe, Colorado Farkers! Mask up no matter what you beleive about covid because burning trees and shrubs will rake your throat to shreds. Wet bandanas help dry throats. Be safe!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
24 minutes ago  

stray_capts: If I were building a house in a fire-prone area, it'd be sheltered under about 6' of earth with a good clearing of 100' around the whole house.  With concrete construction and sprinklers inside, you'd be in pretty good shape, I'd imagine.


Yes, you're very smart. Shut up.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: You guys must have pissed off invisible sky daddy pretty bad to warrant that kind of retribution. Wildfires? In practically January? That can't be normal?

Anything is possible with Jewish space lasers.

And enough insanity


I'd just like to point out that if Jews DID have space lasers, Syria and Iran would no lobger exist!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

stay safe, my friends
 
Watubi
19 minutes ago  
Someone tell us which political leaning that community has so some Farkers here can determine if the disaster is worthy of sympathy or ridicule.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
18 minutes ago  

August11: It's almost as though the earth is now behaving differently. Hmm.


Differently from what?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
13 minutes ago  

Watubi: Someone tell us which political leaning that community has so some Farkers here can determine if the disaster is worthy of sympathy or ridicule.


Leans Limousine Liberal. farking wealthy as hell that community. Loves gays. Hates poors.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I hope everyone out there is safe. I have a few friends in CO, much farther south, but these fires can move quick. Reminds me of what happened in Santa Rosa CA a few years ago. It was still fire season for northern CA, but SR is not exactly a remote town. I had a number of co-workers lose everything in that fire.


My niece and her boyfriend were living in Santa Rosa and had to evac at my sister's in Petaluma. Their apartment and stuff was smoked damaged but still standing at the end. This sucks. It's everything Al Gore warned us about 20 years ago, right on schedule. We may have peaked intellectually as a species.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
10 minutes ago  
This is PG&E's fault somehow.
 
Crackpipe
6 minutes ago  
That is farking crazy. I hope for some weather conditions that will allow the fire fighters to make progress. For you Coloradans, is this unprecedented? A wildfire this destructive in late December has to be an insanely rare occurrence.
 
BorgiaGinz
5 minutes ago  

Crackpipe: That is farking crazy. I hope for some weather conditions that will allow the fire fighters to make progress. For you Coloradans, is this unprecedented? A wildfire this destructive in late December has to be an insanely rare occurrence.


Won't be rare in the coming years. We are f*cked. Don't look up.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  
Stay safe out there. I lived through a lot of Southern California wildfires and it's flat out scary how fast they move when wind-driven.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 minute ago  

Crackpipe: That is farking crazy. I hope for some weather conditions that will allow the fire fighters to make progress. For you Coloradans, is this unprecedented? A wildfire this destructive in late December has to be an insanely rare occurrence.


Normally (for over the past 10 years) I have plowed my driveway at least once by now but not this year. I don't plow for less than 12" of snow, south facing drive.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
