(Yahoo)   How to waste half a million $$   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
19
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, my tolerance for hyperbole ran out near the end of the first paragraph.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit I don't get it. It barely looks like a Chevelle anymore, and for $500K you can get one hell of an exotic  that will perform better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn that is one ugly car.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd rather gut and completely renovate my home for that kind of cheddar.
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems a bit cramped to live in when you've blown your 401k on nostalgia.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not too often that a classic restoration actually lowers the value of the car, but mission accomplished, I guess.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You would think they could have done a little suspension work. Looks mushy and floaty like all 60s GMs do
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car.

Get The fark Out of here.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like big trunks and I can not...uh waitasec, changed my mind.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who would mistake for a Chevelle?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll just keep enjoying this, thx:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I was thinking I was spending 10-15k on a good paint job was extravagant.  The pic above is several yrs old, the paint is ok now but nerds redoing to stop rust, etc.

And, that car is butt ugly.  Such a waste.....
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ya can still see the welds in the reflection.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have done that. But I wouldn't mind taking it for a spin.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm sorry, my tolerance for hyperbole ran out near the end of the first paragraph.


You're not kidding. I wanted to tell the author if she gushed over the car that much maybe she should marry it.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm sorry, my tolerance for hyperbole ran out near the end of the first paragraph.


I gave up on the article when it told me that the Chevelle was America's favorite muscle car.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But it's a Chevy, so the owner spent $500,000 on a car that's worth $1500 tops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're going to ruin a car's looks, don't do it by half measures. Go farking crazy.

Example: Elvis's 1973 Stutz Blackhawk. Almost certainly designed by a gangster who dropped acid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mama said to dedicate it to the one I love. Sha la la.
 
emonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why I got sick of owning old cars.  I spent way more $$$ trying to make 60s and 70s cars look and act cool than I've spent on reliable new imports since 1995.
 
