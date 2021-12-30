 Skip to content
 
(WFAA Fort Worth)   ERCOT says Texas' grid is good to go for this winter after 300 sites were insp..... +++CARRIER LOST+++   (wfaa.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All it took was giving governor Abbott one million dollars for him to ignore over 1 billion in price gouging to be collected so why would ercot inspect or require repairing anything. More profitable to do nothing and simply lie and blame the wind during the next failure of the Texas electrical grid
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These jerks better not beg for federal relief again.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Texans can be confident the electric generation fleet and the grid are winterized and ready to provide power,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not too worried about this weekend. It's been pretty warm, and an overnight freeze won't do much.

As for the rest of winter...well..I did pick up a small generator last summer, and made sure I had enough propane for my camp heater.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: All it took was giving governor Abbott one million dollars for him to ignore over 1 billion in price gouging to be collected so why would ercot inspect or require repairing anything. More profitable to do nothing and simply lie and blame the wind during the next failure of the Texas electrical grid


To be fair the last energy crisis was caused by illegal Mexicans smuggling opioids falling into the blades of wind turbines then falling into solar panels knocking out both.
Better build that wall with state money, make sure Those People can't vote, and that women know where their place is.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: These jerks better not beg for federal relief again.


Everybody knows that federal relief for gulf coast and south east hurricanes, middle-American tornadoes, Mississippi flooding, and Texas's general mismanagement of everything  is 100% patriotic.  It's right up there with military spending.  Disaster relief for the occasional hurricane in the Northeast and wildfires in California is communism.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: These jerks better not beg for federal relief again.


Narrator: They will.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another one of them varmits: I'm not too worried about this weekend. It's been pretty warm, and an overnight freeze won't do much.

As for the rest of winter...well..I did pick up a small generator last summer, and made sure I had enough propane for my camp heater.


What Greg Abbott won't tell you is that the only reason Texas hit 80 degrees this week while the rest of the country saw record snowfall is because the windmills blew warm air up from Mexico. I'm sure adding Bitcoin to the energy grid can fix this mess

/ Ted Cruz has actually suggested Bitcoin mining will save the Texas energy grid
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they inspected by sane, competent people or were they inspected by Texans?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.


Outlier, maybe. But it's definitely the rare once-in-a-lifetime storm that everyone trying to dodge blame says it was. You may remember the whole country saw Texas totally unprepared for a winter storm during a Super Bowl a few years ago.
 
Goimir
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Were they inspected by sane, competent people or were they inspected by Texans?


Had an extended convo with a gal once who did oilfield safety and environmental protection.  She said the guys from Texas were so bad she just yelled an acronym at them because saying the whole thing was too much, too damn often.

TAFT.  This ain't farking Texas
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The internet connected home thermostat companies are ready to do their part again.  Can't let anyone get too comfortable.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... strong as it's ever been ...

LOL
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: These jerks better not beg for federal relief again.


They won't beg. They will demand
 
jman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ERCOT's closed.

'Mouse out front shoulda told ya.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Texas natural gas suppliers are awaiting Putin's final order.  ERCOT is just an energy broker's referee.
 
algman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The grid is as strong as it's ever been, just like last year.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.


Outlier, sure.  Totally unprecedented, no.  Something similar happened in Feb 2011.  Seems to happen every decade or three.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.

Outlier, maybe. But it's definitely the rare once-in-a-lifetime storm that everyone trying to dodge blame says it was. You may remember the whole country saw Texas totally unprepared for a winter storm during a Super Bowl a few years ago.


Uhhh, I recognize that 2011 feels like a few years ago, but the storm you are referencing is the same storm they were talking about. There was also on in 2017, there was also one in 2015. There were so many once-in-100-year snow shutdowns recently
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rustypouch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. The Free Market will surely deal with this in a timely and efficient manner.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: psychosis_inducing: SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.

Outlier, maybe. But it's definitely the rare once-in-a-lifetime storm that everyone trying to dodge blame says it was. You may remember the whole country saw Texas totally unprepared for a winter storm during a Super Bowl a few years ago.

Uhhh, I recognize that 2011 feels like a few years ago, but the storm you are referencing is the same storm they were talking about. There was also on in 2017, there was also one in 2015. There were so many once-in-100-year snow shutdowns recently


I guess if you live in Texas, a freezing storm every three years may actually be once in a lifetime for you.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rustypouch: I'm not worried. The Free Market will surely deal with this in a timely and efficient manner.


Yeah, buy some bullets at the best price
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After all, the 'R' in ERCOT stands for Reliability!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: psychosis_inducing: SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.

Outlier, maybe. But it's definitely the rare once-in-a-lifetime storm that everyone trying to dodge blame says it was. You may remember the whole country saw Texas totally unprepared for a winter storm during a Super Bowl a few years ago.

Uhhh, I recognize that 2011 feels like a few years ago, but the storm you are referencing is the same storm they were talking about. There was also on in 2017, there was also one in 2015. There were so many once-in-100-year snow shutdowns recently


It's ALMOST like something is happening to cause extreme weather!
 
Alebak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We tested our own stuff, and the results show we don't need to do anything."
 
lithven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"No other power grid has made as remarkable changes in such an incredible short amount of time," Lake said at a meeting of the commission and officials from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Maybe because no other grid required as many changes.  It's like the reward for most improved student in the class going to the one who manages a D- at the end of the year after they spent the first half of the year doing nothing and the second half of the year "improving" by turning in minimum effort crap that the teacher grades generously to make sure they are someone else's problem.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe that is roughly what ERCOT said last year. Good luck Texas Farkers. I hope you bought a generator.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: TorpedoOrca: psychosis_inducing: SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.

Outlier, maybe. But it's definitely the rare once-in-a-lifetime storm that everyone trying to dodge blame says it was. You may remember the whole country saw Texas totally unprepared for a winter storm during a Super Bowl a few years ago.

Uhhh, I recognize that 2011 feels like a few years ago, but the storm you are referencing is the same storm they were talking about. There was also on in 2017, there was also one in 2015. There were so many once-in-100-year snow shutdowns recently

It's ALMOST like something is happening to cause extreme weather!


Ma gerd. It's Obama, isn't it?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: These jerks better not beg for federal relief again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we ready for winter? Well, yeah, because it's not going to be anything like last year.

But that's sheer luck.

Did you actually accomplish or fix anything?

Hell no.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I've lived in Dallas for 20 years now, and last February was definitely an extreme outlier that pulled ERCOT's pants down.

That said, hope is a poor strategy and that's exactly what they're counting on here.


That and prayer.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I killed 8 patients last year. I realized I was storing my drain cleaner in the same cabinet as my IV flushes. I inspected my cabinets and it looks like most of my stuff is labeled gooder. I feel pretty confident I won't kill anyone this year.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Northern: eurotrader: All it took was giving governor Abbott one million dollars for him to ignore over 1 billion in price gouging to be collected so why would ercot inspect or require repairing anything. More profitable to do nothing and simply lie and blame the wind during the next failure of the Texas electrical grid

To be fair the last energy crisis was caused by illegal Mexicans smuggling opioids falling into the blades of wind turbines then falling into solar panels knocking out both.
Better build that wall with state money, make sure Those People can't vote, and that women know where their place is.


The power failure was caused by the large number of trans women playing sports and having third trimester abortions.  This problem has been solved
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I believe that is roughly what ERCOT said last year. Good luck Texas Farkers. I hope you bought a generator.


And your own on-site fuel supply
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Were they inspected by sane, competent people or were they inspected by Texans?


Who wants to break the bad news to Karma...?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Were they inspected by sane, competent people or were they inspected by Texans?


I have a friend who is an electrician who works on installing dual fuel while house generators.  He said a disturbing number of his customers this year work for atmos
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Northern: eurotrader: All it took was giving governor Abbott one million dollars for him to ignore over 1 billion in price gouging to be collected so why would ercot inspect or require repairing anything. More profitable to do nothing and simply lie and blame the wind during the next failure of the Texas electrical grid

To be fair the last energy crisis was caused by illegal Mexicans smuggling opioids falling into the blades of wind turbines then falling into solar panels knocking out both.
Better build that wall with state money, make sure Those People can't vote, and that women know where their place is.


I the most likely scenario is that the immigrants had jet packs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
