(Calgary Herald)   Prince Andrew may as well have gotten "I'm guilty as hell" tattooed on his forehead   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why?

Because His Most Royal Pedophile wants it!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perv.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess he'll never be king now.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lillibet is scrubbing her hands and hollering about a damned spot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck with that.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, he looks like hammered shiat in that photo. He was so good looking when he was young.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, he's really sweating.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not watching The Crown again, BBC
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why?

Because His Most Royal Pedophile wants it!


So 17 years old is pedophilia? A primary sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children?

I just want to be sure. 'Cause that's past legal age of consent in 37 US states (some of them are 16) as well as Britain. And pre-pubescent usually means age 10 or 11.

So 17 years old, that's pedophilia? You sure?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And I'm not suggesting, but didn't you Brits have a long storied history of how to deal with pedophilic monarchists? I believe horses and quarters were involved
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: Bslim: Why?

Because His Most Royal Pedophile wants it!

So 17 years old is pedophilia? A primary sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children?

I just want to be sure. 'Cause that's past legal age of consent in 37 US states (some of them are 16) as well as Britain. And pre-pubescent usually means age 10 or 11.

So 17 years old, that's pedophilia? You sure?


starsfrift sounds creepy...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: Bslim: Why?

Because His Most Royal Pedophile wants it!

So 17 years old is pedophilia? A primary sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children?

I just want to be sure. 'Cause that's past legal age of consent in 37 US states (some of them are 16) as well as Britain. And pre-pubescent usually means age 10 or 11.

So 17 years old, that's pedophilia? You sure?


Guess who just got on the watch list
 
