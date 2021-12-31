 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Colorado governor demonstrates sanity in sentencing   (abc7.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Crime, sentence of a truck driver, Mandatory sentencing, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, mandatory minimum, counts of assault, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Aguilera-Mederos  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 12:53 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's reasonable.

Unlike the 110-years or the people who think he's innocent, it's reasonable.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I once tried to commute a sentence, but I didn't have any bus fare.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. That less time than a DWI killing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've seen the video about his bad driving leading up to the crash. If you aren't qualified for the work, don't do it. A 10 year stint might actually discourage under qualified drivers from mountain runs, even if that license says you should be good for anything.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. That less time than a DWI killing.


Is it?

A friend's neighbor was turned into kibbles and bits in the road while going to get his mail. DUI (meth) and hit and run and he dropped his vehicle off at a repair man's house and said he hit a deer.

22-28 months is what he was sentenced to.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't even realize the governor had that power. I figured it was pardon or nothing. Interesting.
 
shinji3i [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've seen the video about his bad driving leading up to the crash. If you aren't qualified for the work, don't do it. A 10 year stint might actually discourage under qualified drivers from mountain runs, even if that license says you should be good for anything.


Was there a several hundred million dollar fine enforced on the company that hired a massively underqualified driver? No? Aight, companies will still offer the underpaid job to desperate people who will take the risk and this will happen again.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.