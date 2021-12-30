 Skip to content
Getting wrecked at the pub garden is fun. Getting wrecked by a car at the pub garden, not so much
5
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not googling it.  In regular "kicked the king to the curb" English, what in the ever loving fark is a "punter"?  Those guys didn't look to be kicking anything.
 
jman144
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm amazed this doesn't happen more often, what with all those holes that were dug there.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm not googling it.  In regular "kicked the king to the curb" English, what in the ever loving fark is a "punter"?  Those guys didn't look to be kicking anything.


I suspect that if I'd grown up in the UK that I would have been called a punter most of my youth.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
punter is British slang for a gambler, or client, or in this case, customer.

But what is a pub garden? Is that British slang for farmer's market?
 
