(WGNTV Chicago)   The DEA releases an emoji drug decoder. What, they didn't use horse for heroin, I'm out   (wgntv.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this. 

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this.

[Fark user image 850x509]


Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Among the "decoded" symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is "universal for drugs."

WTF? The DEA needed to be shut down yesterday.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Among the "decoded" symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is "universal for drugs."

WTF? The DEA needed to be shut down yesterday.

WTF? The DEA needed to be shut down yesterday.


Oh, no doubt.

Haven't you ever hit up your plugs, like "yo, I want 🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁", and then had them deliver five of exactly what you wanted?

Top tier shiat here, DEA. Really knocked it out of the park.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this.

[Fark user image 850x509]

[Fark user image 425x340]


The ONLY proper response.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Mollies"? Yesus, the 70's are OVER, mollies is not a thing anymore.


\This is just sad
\\Now we need a 'fark token' decoder.
\\\And a 'jelly bracelet' info-graphic.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, mushrooms is a symbol for mushrooms? My mind is blown.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh now I feel much safer, thanks, The DEA!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, we get it. You're still pissed at us for the whole legalizing weed thing. Sorry not sorry.

--Canadians

propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this. 

[Fark user image image 850x509]


Oh yeah?

emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this. 

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Oh yeah?

emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.


Holy God damn. I stand sadly corrected.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy 💩
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this.

[Fark user image 850x509]

[Fark user image 425x340]


alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My guess is that this is actually decoded/inferred from seized cell phones.  That means that somewhere, out in the world, there are people really doing this.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: Sorry not sorry.

--Canadians



yeah right
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Among the "decoded" symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is "universal for drugs."

WTF? The DEA needed to be shut down yesterday.

WTF? The DEA needed to be shut down yesterday.


fark, my multiple requests for maple syrup over the year's have to have put me in some database.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought that a news site got punked by an Onion-style article so I searched the DEA site. This is a real thing that real people who are purportedly NOT on drugs posted

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/fil​e​s/2021-12/Emoji%20Decoded.pdf
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.

I feel so enlightened now.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: This is a real thing that real people who are purportedly NOT on drugs posted

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/file​s/2021-12/Emoji%20Decoded.pdf


they're cops. they're on that alcohol, one of the most dangerous drugs on the planet
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: "Mollies"? Yesus, the 70's are OVER, mollies is not a thing anymore.


\This is just sad
\\Now we need a 'fark token' decoder.
\\\And a 'jelly bracelet' info-graphic.


Wait, I thought ecstasy turned into molly in the 2000s.  Basically went from pills to powder, or so I thought.

/No MDMA in my system for close to 20 years now.
//Doubt I'd fark with it anymore, anyways.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: Look, we get it. You're still pissed at us for the whole legalizing weed thing. Sorry not sorry.

--Canadians

[Fark user image image 383x258]


Universal for methadone
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: "Mollies"? Yesus, the 70's are OVER, mollies is not a thing anymore.


\This is just sad
\\Now we need a 'fark token' decoder.
\\\And a 'jelly bracelet' info-graphic.


thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

propasaurus: jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this. 

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Oh yeah?

emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.


🍆🍑🤟
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: TorpedoOrca: This is a real thing that real people who are purportedly NOT on drugs posted

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/file​s/2021-12/Emoji%20Decoded.pdf

they're cops. they're on that alcohol, one of the most dangerous drugs on the planet


The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: propasaurus: jars.traptone: Holy hell, you cannot boomer harder than this. 

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Oh yeah?

emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.

🍆🍑🤟


