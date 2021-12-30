 Skip to content
(CNN)   Even a broken clock is right twice a day... in related news, the CDC, which recently shortened the quarantine time for a positive COVID test to "GBTW", now says that plague ships are bad   (cnn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Booked on the Outlaw Country Cruise 6 end of February. We shall see.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll give y'all a report from the MS Koningsdam leaving 1/2.

/3x-vaxxed and recently Delta-recovered which this same CDC says makes me bulletproof for at least three months
//Mexico doesn't care and is even letting positive asymptomatic cases disembark
///more worried about our flight Saturday morning
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No problem here. I don't like norovirus or scads old old people.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CDC updates guidance to "Rub some dirt on it and walk it off."
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: CDC updates guidance to "Rub some dirt on it and walk it off."


I heard it's now "yeah, you're right, it does feel better without a condom.  Just go for it".
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I find it quite sad that the CDC seems to be making an effort to prove the GQP'ers right about them, at least to a degree.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CDC: F*ck it, smoke 'em if ya got 'em
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How times have changed. I remember when if you questioned the CDC you were a plague rat Trumper and probably even watched Fox News.
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Admiral and misanthropic dude rush in to blame Biden for some reason.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is bad news for Julie and Captain Merrill Stubing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: How times have changed. I remember when if you questioned the CDC you were a plague rat Trumper and probably even watched Fox News.


You libs "elected" him, so don't dare to blame true American patriots now
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you get on a cruise ship right now I'm going to assume you're a right wing plague rat moron.

Although those were typically the type of people to take cruises pre-pandemi, so...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: How times have changed. I remember when if you questioned the CDC you were a plague rat Trumper and probably even watched Fox News.


Except conservatives aren't actually questioning them, they're just making excuses for their own infantile selfish behavior.
 
