(NBC Washington)   In his end-of-the-year blog post, Bill Gates explains that while he made great strides in turning the human population into a worldwide, mobile 5G network during 2021, much work remains if we're going to achieve Total Assimilation by the end of 2022   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got my chip.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We can't afford to repeat the suffering of the last two years," Gates wrote....

But enough about Windows 10 updates...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not as bioluminescencey as I wanted.  Can I get an extra booster shot?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mesh, I want a mesh network booster so I can stop paying for it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: I got my chip.


Shots and a little computer magic and you become a free wifi hotspot!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: oldernell: I got my chip.

Shots and a little computer magic and you become a free wifi hotspot!


But how do I reset the password?
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the media give him less oxygen. He is not a physician. He is not a climate scientist. There are more qualified people out there who deserve to be heard.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my two Moderna shots plus the booster, yet the 5G signal in my house still sucks. Why amI not 5G?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pew: I wish the media give him less oxygen. He is not a physician. He is not a climate scientist. There are more qualified people out there who deserve to be heard.


This is what we get for making him rich.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Pew: I wish the media give him less oxygen. He is not a physician. He is not a climate scientist. There are more qualified people out there who deserve to be heard.

This is what we get for making him rich.


Now only if the year of the Linux desktop actually panned out.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I got my two Moderna shots plus the booster, yet the 5G signal in my house still sucks. Why amI not 5G?


Have you taken the Ivermectin? It's the cooling fluid for the chips.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pew: I wish the media give him less oxygen. He is not a physician. He is not a climate scientist. There are more qualified people out there who deserve to be heard.


Bill Gates is very smart.  I figure whatever he says, and considering that he does study his subjects, it's probably worth listening to.  And he's not a politician.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: Mega Steve: oldernell: I got my chip.

Shots and a little computer magic and you become a free wifi hotspot!

But how do I reset the password?


Have them bare their forearm. Then, boop, boop, boop, boop.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

