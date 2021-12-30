 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   No one cares   (thedailybeast.com)
43
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida Will Party on New Year's Eve as Cases Hit Record Highs: 'Nobody Cares'

Don't Look Up.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this mostly the plot of Don't Look Up?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's on the way to Florida. Easy pickings.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die faster, trash.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a different part of the world. Around here, everyone cares.

I got a haircut today. We engaged in a little small talk, as one does, and within two or three minutes we were talking about Covid-related stuff. I asked her, "how much of your time over the last couple of years have you spent talking about disease?" She just laughed. The answer was a lot.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just issue them each a bottle of rum and a loaded gun and get this over with sooner?

I'd totally pay for that. Money well spent.

Yeesh.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Isn't this mostly the plot of Don't Look Up?


People keep saying Don't Look Up is a climate change analogy, and I mean it is, but I think COVID fits better.

Climate change is messy and difficult and will still cause tons of problems even if we do everything right because of how far along we are.

COVID is more immediate.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO1CURRRRRRR...

     -Floriduh, always
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until everyone in Florida has had the 'rona at least once?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How long until everyone in Florida has had the 'rona at least once?


Well everybody who got vaccinated had it, by definition.
So it has probably already happened, except for some weird isolated people.
Are we counting corpses? Some of them might have died before they caught it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19

Delta Variant

Omicron Variant

Up next: Floridatron Variant
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save us some time.  Tell us when Florida does something that ISN'T a dumbass move.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Well everybody who got vaccinated had it, by definition.


No
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people are mostly without masks, and no mandates to do so.
low vaccination rate
2 of the 3 treatment options don't work against Omicron
3rd option in short supply
and lastly, culture of hiding the numbers of those infected

I kinda hope DeathSentence ends up as the GOP presidential nominee.  Florida looks like it will be a combination outdoor morgue and haphazard ICU camp in spring.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I care :(
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just Florida.  Here a spell north of Atlanta the local American Legion post is having a NYE party as always.  So what if confirmed cases in Georgia are spiking, and all the urgent cares and ERs have 6 hour MINIMUM wait times and getting worse by the minute.  It'll just be them dummycrats and a-theeyists that get sick, amiright?

Good thing Legion posts have nothing but young people.

scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess Florida is just full of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: people are mostly without masks, and no mandates to do so.
low vaccination rate
2 of the 3 treatment options don't work against Omicron
3rd option in short supply
and lastly, culture of hiding the numbers of those infected

I kinda hope DeathSentence ends up as the GOP presidential nominee.  Florida looks like it will be a combination outdoor morgue and haphazard ICU camp in spring.


Just came down with what I really hope is a cold

Only time I've left the house recently was Christmas day. Gave a homeless guy a ride to his relative's house (it was after 10 and the buses stop running at 10) and figure that's when I caught something

Only location in FL with availability of monoclonal antibody appointments is in Tallahassee 450 miles from me

Oh well, worst case I'll get out of Florida sooner than planned
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if one wears a mask you are a scared wuss who lives in their mom's basement. Also, it's just the flu. Also, if you're vaccinated then why do you care if someone else isn't? Also, it's now endemic so we shouldn't bother doing anything. Also, Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine/aardvark​placenta works just as well. Also, it's the government telling you what to do.

Also, plants crave Brawndo.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: I care :(


Oh, the irony.

/stay safe
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: It's not just Florida.  Here a spell north of Atlanta the local American Legion post is having a NYE party as always.  So what if confirmed cases in Georgia are spiking, and all the urgent cares and ERs have 6 hour MINIMUM wait times and getting worse by the minute.  It'll just be them dummycrats and a-theeyists that get sick, amiright?

Good thing Legion posts have nothing but young people.

[scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 695x900]


But where else are you going to see My Wicked Monkey play live for only $10?
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 422x750]

I guess Florida is just full of them.


I live in Florida. I am spending New Years Eve at home with my son, two dogs and lots of snacks. If you are laughing at us, may I point out that New York is going to have a huge amount of idiots crowding into a small area to watch a ball go down a pole. If Florida is so stupid, what does that make NY?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By the end of next week it'll be 100k
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thus solving the problem of what to do with all of the people in Florida after the Antarctic glacier slides into the ocean.
 
killershark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: It's not just Florida.  Here a spell north of Atlanta the local American Legion post is having a NYE party as always.  So what if confirmed cases in Georgia are spiking, and all the urgent cares and ERs have 6 hour MINIMUM wait times and getting worse by the minute.  It'll just be them dummycrats and a-theeyists that get sick, amiright?

Good thing Legion posts have nothing but young people.

[scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 695x900]


You mean the same Legion that Legionnaires' disease is named after? The disease that causes coughing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia?

Well, good luck with that.
 
Folsom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

killershark: BunchaRubes: It's not just Florida.  Here a spell north of Atlanta the local American Legion post is having a NYE party as always.  So what if confirmed cases in Georgia are spiking, and all the urgent cares and ERs have 6 hour MINIMUM wait times and getting worse by the minute.  It'll just be them dummycrats and a-theeyists that get sick, amiright?

Good thing Legion posts have nothing but young people.

[scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 695x900]

You mean the same Legion that Legionnaires' disease is named after? The disease that causes coughing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia?

Well, good luck with that.


They failed to send technicians in
To check the air-conditioning
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

daffy: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 422x750]

I guess Florida is just full of them.

I live in Florida. I am spending New Years Eve at home with my son, two dogs and lots of snacks. If you are laughing at us, may I point out that New York is going to have a huge amount of idiots crowding into a small area to watch a ball go down a pole. If Florida is so stupid, what does that make NY?


There are very few native New Yorkers that actually go to Times Square on NYE, but point well taken.

The number of native New Yorkers in Florida right now? More than can ever fit in Times Square, but you knew that already 😊
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: Thus solving the problem of what to do with all of the people in Florida after the Antarctic glacier slides into the ocean.


What's left of them will spread their way inland
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope they all die.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]


The rest of us care.  A lot.  Because we're going to get stuck with the bill.

Not only monetary, but the cost of all the various ramifications and consequences for their willful stupidity.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

daffy: may I point out that New York is going to have a huge amount of idiots crowding into a small area to watch a ball go down a pole.


It's outside, for starters
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Florida plans to accelerate the demise of its population, you say?

Hit the gas, Florida.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I will be in my room with some Bourbon County Stout, maybe some bubbly watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Same as I did last year. Well, I don't think I had any BCS last year.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

daffy: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 422x750]

I guess Florida is just full of them.

I live in Florida. I am spending New Years Eve at home with my son, two dogs and lots of snacks. If you are laughing at us, may I point out that New York is going to have a huge amount of idiots crowding into a small area to watch a ball go down a pole. If Florida is so stupid, what does that make NY?


A tourist destination. And one that is taking public health precautions on behalf of all those tourists by reducing the crowd to about 25% of capacity and requiring masks and proof of vaccination, as well as holding the event outdoors. What's Florida doing to protect people, also including a lot of tourists? (Clicks article) Yeah, I see.

So, the full answer to your question: If Florida is so stupid, what does that make NY? It makes NY a place that Floridians can't understand.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: hammettman: people are mostly without masks, and no mandates to do so.
low vaccination rate
2 of the 3 treatment options don't work against Omicron
3rd option in short supply
and lastly, culture of hiding the numbers of those infected

I kinda hope DeathSentence ends up as the GOP presidential nominee.  Florida looks like it will be a combination outdoor morgue and haphazard ICU camp in spring.

Just came down with what I really hope is a cold

Only time I've left the house recently was Christmas day. Gave a homeless guy a ride to his relative's house (it was after 10 and the buses stop running at 10) and figure that's when I caught something

Only location in FL with availability of monoclonal antibody appointments is in Tallahassee 450 miles from me

Oh well, worst case I'll get out of Florida sooner than planned


YOU GAVE A HOMELESS GUY A RIDE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE F*CKING PLAGUE.  Donkey move, bro.
 
