Tennessee beauty professionals required to take anti-domestic violence training.
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the cops?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How about the cops?


Let's not go nuts.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.


Yeah, I'm ok with this.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are going to be required to deal with domestic violence then they need to be paid more for that.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How about the cops?


Well obviously they should be trained to deal with it, but expecting women to go to the police isn't a great idea even in the best of circumstances. You want her to open up in  place she can feel comfortable and somewhere she can go alone without potentially raising alarm bells with their abuser.

As to whether this is good or just some more rent seeking by adding another hoop for potential competitors to jump through, that would depend on the accessibility and requirements for the course.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.


Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: edmo: How about the cops?

Well obviously they should be trained to deal with it, but expecting women to go to the police isn't a great idea even in the best of circumstances. You want her to open up in  place she can feel comfortable and somewhere she can go alone without potentially raising alarm bells with their abuser.

As to whether this is good or just some more rent seeking by adding another hoop for potential competitors to jump through, that would depend on the accessibility and requirements for the course.


Except now the state has told all abusers that the salon is where you go to get help for domestic violence.  So now what?  "You're not going to the salon!  I'm going to cut your hair!". "Hey, you told my wife to leave me, didn't you! *blam*". I hope not, but people are crazy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How about the cops?


I mean if you want the abuser executed sure, but what if they execute the victim or a neighbor kid?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called "rent seeking". It's not difficult for anyone to call themselves a "beauty professional" so, the established ones try to get laws passed to make it difficult for new people to get in. The new standards don't have to actually be meaningful to the career. This has been challenged in court before, often successfully, but it doesn't stop the chain operators from trying.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should just give the stylists guns.

Do you see how stupid that sounds? DO YOU!?

Of course YOU don't.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: edmo: How about the cops?

I mean if you want the abuser executed sure, but what if they execute the victim or a neighbor kid?


or even Earl?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.


I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: How about the cops?


No need.  Cops are already experts at committing domestic violence.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.


nope, cops are just bad people. Why do you think acab is a thing?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.


And have a private conversation with someone without her husband or boyfriend listening in.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: It's called "rent seeking". It's not difficult for anyone to call themselves a "beauty professional" so, the established ones try to get laws passed to make it difficult for new people to get in. The new standards don't have to actually be meaningful to the career. This has been challenged in court before, often successfully, but it doesn't stop the chain operators from trying.


In some states, it requires more hours of training to wash hair in a salon than it does to become a cop.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great idea so long as the abuser doesn't single out the salon for being in his business. Hope that doesn't happen.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.


Actually it's almost certainly under reported
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.

Actually it's almost certainly under reported


Cop 1: "Joe, your wife called.  She said you were hitting her."
Cop 2: "Yeah.  So what?"
Cop 1: "Don't worry.  A couple of the boys paid her a visit and had a little talk.  She won't be calling again."
Cop 2: "Thanks Bob.  I owe you.  I'll give you first hit on the next n**r we pull over."

ACAB
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Flight attendants are trained to spot human trafficking too.
Cop across the street in Philly beat his girlfriend. As far as I know she left him. He moved not long afterwards.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

replacementcool: jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.

nope, cops are just bad people. Why do you think acab is a thing?


All cops aren't bad people. You just hate cops. So do I, but painting any group of people with the same broad brush is wrong. Acab is a thing because stupid people made it a thing. You could say the same about any group. All lawyers, doctors, men, women whatever because a minority of them do something you disagree with or commit murder. Most murders are committed by men we must all be bastards.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.

Actually it's almost certainly under reported


I know I live in a cave quite often but this is just astounding. I would say 2% or 3% would be considered really bad. But 40 freakin percent. No wonder there's the whole defund the cops thing.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I was trying to leave my abusive ex, I told him I was going to get my bangs trimmed when really I was going to look at an apartment. I looked at the apartment, gave a deposit, and then ran to my hair stylist's. She was super busy and I had to wait a long time for her to fit me in, because I knew I couldn't go back home without my hair trimmed. I told him that she forgot I was stopping by and that's why it took so long.
After I left him, I told her what had happened that day and how much she had helped (she thought it wa a weird I waited 45 minutes for a simple bang trim). She told me if she knew what was going on she would have taken the five minutes to help out.
 
TriXXX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Ohio we're required to take education in identifying human trafficing due to 1.) the huge number of questionable salons/spas (usually nail salons though not exclusively) that use illegal immigrants/forced labor as practicioners to provide services and 2.) the fact that a lot of human trafficking comes in though Canada to Detroit to Toldeo and then are shipped like cattle elsewhere.

/(A)Ethetician since 2001
//(A)Esthetics instructor since 2002
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: replacementcool: jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: replacementcool: Lifeless: Nothing weird about it.  The salon is one of the few places an abused woman can be in public without causing her abuser to get suspicious.

Was gonna say, be one of the few places most men definitely won't go, the staff are more likely to be women too. Sure as hell makes more sense than giving that training to cops, who are simply going to hide their domestic abuse better.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 285x177]

40 percent of cops are domestic abusers.

I am seriously hoping this is some kind of faulty survey which cooks the numbers to make things look bad.

nope, cops are just bad people. Why do you think acab is a thing?

All cops aren't bad people. You just hate cops. So do I, but painting any group of people with the same broad brush is wrong. Acab is a thing because stupid people made it a thing. You could say the same about any group. All lawyers, doctors, men, women whatever because a minority of them do something you disagree with or commit murder. Most murders are committed by men we must all be bastards.


lol do you think you're going to catch me defending men?
 
TriXXX [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TriXXX: In Ohio we're required to take education in identifying human trafficing due to 1.) the huge number of questionable salons/spas (usually nail salons though not exclusively) that use illegal immigrants/forced labor as practicioners to provide services and 2.) the fact that a lot of human trafficking comes in though Canada to Detroit to Toldeo and then are shipped like cattle elsewhere.

/(A)Ethetician since 2001
//(A)Esthetics instructor since 2002


But there's been a push to add domestic violence education to the curriculum as many in the field are the only people outside the home that victims get to see and interact with for any length of time.

/Somehow that part of my comment went missing.
//Reminder to self: Use the preview button.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tennessee, beauty, professionals.

Three words that you don't often see in one sentence.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: All cops aren't bad people


All cops are bad people.  The few that were good were forced out of the force for daring to report bad cops.
 
