(Zillow)   None. None more black
79
•       •       •

79 Comments     (+0 »)
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Charcoal".
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would be 10 million in the Bay area CA.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
expansive secluded .52 acre lot

Not sure I've ever heard of half an acre as expansive for a lot.

/Also not sure how secluded you can get with that.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the owner spending a year dead for tax reasons?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if you could significantly raise the price on that with $5000 worth of white paint and window treatments
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every trip to the fridge results in a stubbed toe. Every knock at the door, courage must be summoned.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That doesn't look too bad.  At least they put in some off white trim for contrast.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would totally live there.  <Googles Lincoln, IL>.  Nope, I would totally never live there.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Tis but a patch.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find the Word Art on the walls equally as offensive as the paint scheme.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't greened yesterday. And there's always tomorrow.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hideous.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: I would totally live there.  <Googles Lincoln, IL>.  Nope, I would totally never live there.


Oh hell yes, and I wouldn't even care about being in Lincoln, IL. (I'd be moving from Indiana)
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MOPAR BLUE: Hideous.


Fantastic.

/and I freaking love the homilies
//especially the neon ones.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Illinois goths.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh - I'll admit it - I like it.  Weird as hell in a minimalist tools to do the job kinda way, but I like it
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A neighbor just asked me why the hell I was laughing so hard.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points for sticking to the plan.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black light shown on that bedroom would probably yield interesting results...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like it. The outside needs some lighter trim details, I wouldn't mind a little more gray here and there inside, but if I had the furniture for it it would be fine.

Except for it being in Lincoln IL. Hard pass, right there.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it.  Except for the kitchen.  And it's in Illinois.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was a sale on black paint."

/It's too monochrome, but I've seen worse.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the Hell?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already labeled "the Goth House."

Got a nice ring to it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paint it Black 2.0

https://mymodernmet.com/stuart-semple​-​black-paint/
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to lie, I like quite a few of the interior shots, looks dignified
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, who cares. You can negotiate enough of a price difference to cover repainting every square foot most likely.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No joke: That's flagrantly Neo-Scandinavian architecture, right down to 'In-The-Round' design features.

It looks like it was transplanted from Montana/Alberta smack into Illinois. The color choice, too, opposes the 'ticky-tack bleach box' American school of idiotic California-copied, mid-century design.

And a price lower than the floor. If I lived near there... I'd buy it.

/Death to Stucco/vinyl siding, bay living room windows, and turd brown shingles.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house is black so the A/C costs will keep you in the red.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitchen is far too narrow for Americans.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, how dark do you want it?"
"Yes."
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: I love it.  Except for the kitchen.  And it's in Illinois.


I do too. Especially the white tile in the bathroom. But the kitchen looks a bid odd. Like they converted a hallway to the kitchen. And a 3 car garage for a 2 BR 1500 sq. ft. home? I have a 3200 sq.ft. 5 BR home but it's only a 2 car garage. Which is ok since it is only the 2 of us.

But a splash of some vivid colored accessories and I could live out my life there.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the octagonal design makes me wonder if it was designed by someone from India?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yes! And I was passed by one of these mothers once out near the Axel Nebula. I was going flat out and this thing just strolled past me, star drive hardly ticking over, just incredible!
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that shotgun kitchen. You'd be tripping over everyone at Thanksgiving.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That doesn't look too bad.  At least they put in some off white trim for contrast.


And so you don't run into it with the car at night coming home.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sliding Carp:

Discussing in person with my brother and sis in law: "What's with the saying above the bed? The world is yours?" Me: "It likely means they have a neck tattoo".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping the interior would look like this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Even Darth Vader enjoys a quiet cabin in the woods
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, there appears to be a garage?

Why no inside garage pictures?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: expansive secluded .52 acre lot

Not sure I've ever heard of half an acre as expansive for a lot.

/Also not sure how secluded you can get with that.


Based on the first several photos, not very.

/It might have helped if they hadn't built right on the edge.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rather like the design... the incessant Dracula vibe gets old though.


Lambskincoat: That would be 10 million in the Bay area CA.


Only if you are on the water. It probably wouldn't be more than 1 million here in Santa Rosa.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/giggle
//does it say what I think it says?
///snicker
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can always paint. I like the kitchen and bathrooms the way they are, and also the flooring. Good price, bigger lot than I have now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That doesn't look too bad.  At least they put in some off white trim for contrast.


I was going to say, I was pleasantly surprised by the interior.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: expansive secluded .52 acre lot

Not sure I've ever heard of half an acre as expansive for a lot.

/Also not sure how secluded you can get with that.


I have 2000 sq ft on a .5 acre. I am from Illinois but am unfortunately in Texas now. It's quite depressing in central Illinois. I'd like to know how the family died.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: kudayta: I would totally live there.  <Googles Lincoln, IL>.  Nope, I would totally never live there.

Oh hell yes, and I wouldn't even care about being in Lincoln, IL. (I'd be moving from Indiana)


A figurative and literal sideways move.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want it all very peri.
 
