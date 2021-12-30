 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   There's the mile high club and then there's the covid mile high club   (bbc.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mid flight test? Oh Sweetie, you're doing it wrong.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once self isolated in an airplane lavatory after a lobster taco in Acapulco.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet is still nicer than coach seating.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Toilet is still nicer than coach seating.


More leg room, for sure.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
self-isolation in a plane's toilet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Added bonus of never having to crawl over people if you needed to go to the bathroom.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got covid in an Icelandair bathroom

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of good - she told the flight attendant and tried to mitigate any spread of disease she could have caused.
Sort of bad - why'd she get on a plane if she thought there was a reasonable chance she was infected?

/sort of judgemental today, ain't I?
// OTOH, isn't judging strangers one of the main reasons to subscribe to Fark?
/// Threes
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the best flight she ever had. No fat guy squished in next to her, no kid kicking the back of her seat, private room, and her own toilet!

At security next time I fly:

"Sir, is that a covid test in your bag?"
"That one's not mine. I already gave mine for this flight."
"Then...... why do you have it?"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time to worry about that is before you get on the plane. Maybe you should have taken the vaccine.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: KarmicDisaster: Toilet is still nicer than coach seating.

More leg room, for sure.


Next time I fly I might have to find out I'm positive for something mid-flight too.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: misanthropicsob: KarmicDisaster: Toilet is still nicer than coach seating.

More leg room, for sure.

Next time I fly I might have to find out I'm positive for something mid-flight too.


"Sir/Ma'am please come out of the bathroom!"

"Sorry! I'm COVID positive! Don't want to infect anybody else!"

*stretches out like in first class*
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did she have the fish?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: The time to worry about that is before you get on the plane. Maybe you should have taken the vaccine.


Maybe it should be a requirement to board any aircraft, bus, train or other long distance transportation.
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

daffy: The time to worry about that is before you get on the plane. Maybe you should have taken the vaccine.


She had a home test kit with her. It's reasonable to expect that she maybe did test herself before flying and got a negative result, although the home tests aren't necessarily the most reliable. Also, she was flying internationally; the flight was U.S. to Iceland, though I don't know what Iceland's preflight testing requirements are (if any) or if she was maybe just transiting to somewhere else.

There have been all sorts of recent examples of vaccinated people testing positive. There's no reason to assume she wasn't.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She just wanted a better seat
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do the toilets have a seperate air circulations system? Or is it the same air that circulates throughout the cabin and therefore "isolating" in the toilet only serves to prevent getting a beatdown by the other passengers?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Do the toilets have a seperate air circulations system? Or is it the same air that circulates throughout the cabin and therefore "isolating" in the toilet only serves to prevent getting a beatdown by the other passengers?


Are you asking if the stink of the bathroom is vented into the cabin? Really?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: daffy: The time to worry about that is before you get on the plane. Maybe you should have taken the vaccine.

Maybe it should be a requirement to board any aircraft, bus, train or other long distance transportation.


Maybe it should. But that isn't stopping this round of Covid. Vaccinated or not, everyone is getting Covid this time around. The only question is if you want to play the odds on taking a trip to the hospital, or if you'd prefer to just stay home with a bad cold.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Archie Goodwin: Do the toilets have a seperate air circulations system? Or is it the same air that circulates throughout the cabin and therefore "isolating" in the toilet only serves to prevent getting a beatdown by the other passengers?

Are you asking if the stink of the bathroom is vented into the cabin? Really?


Oh I imagine there would be odor filters involved. But are they able to trap Covid particles?

I've never given it a second thought until now and not being an aircraft engineer I have no idea how the system is setup so yes, I am asking the question.
 
