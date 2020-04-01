 Skip to content
(NBC New York) Hospital boss: You thought March 2020 was bad? Give it about two weeks (nbcnewyork.com)
25
    More: Scary, Hospital, New Jersey, COVID-19 hospitalizations, state's largest hospital system, COVID models, Earlier Thursday, Dr. Daniel Varga, New Jersey Hospital Association  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda hoping for another lockdown. DC was a lot nicer without tourists.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already there.  The wife's hospital does not have enough staff to resume normal operations next week (surgeries/procedures, routine patient appts are not scheduled this week due to vacation time).  Something like 57 nurses on Covid sick call in on top of vacations scheduled today.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image image 320x500]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size


A new years alone is a pandemic safety twofer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'm kinda hoping for another lockdown. DC was a lot nicer without tourists.


Maybe the government should subsidize salaries and take over real estate?
It was awesome to be at a movie theater with only 20 people. If only outing was that dead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


You only needed to mask up...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well on the plus side, it'll cull more of the anti-vaxxers from the herd.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just wait until "compassion fatigue" sets in.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep hearing "but muh omicrons are mild!" Probably true, but if it's hospitalization rate is a quarter of Delta's, and NJ's new daily cases are up 550% this month, that's still a net increase in hospitalizations. Omicron proportion and new daily cases are skyrocketing, while hospital bed and testing availability are plummeting.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Just wait until "compassion fatigue" sets in.


my compassion goes to those who have average illnesses that are being screwed out of treatment by a bunch of selfish A-holes
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Our local hospitals in Tennessee are already drowning right now
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Over a million new cases in two days ..
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Just wait until "compassion fatigue" sets in.


That's when the fun starts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fuk, last January gonna seem like preferable
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's already there.  The wife's hospital does not have enough staff to resume normal operations next week (surgeries/procedures, routine patient appts are not scheduled this week due to vacation time).  Something like 57 nurses on Covid sick call in on top of vacations scheduled today.


But 5 days of quarantine would have them back next Tuesday.

What's the problem?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Over a million new cases in two days ..


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A new record!
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's already there.  The wife's hospital does not have enough staff to resume normal operations next week (surgeries/procedures, routine patient appts are not scheduled this week due to vacation time).  Something like 57 nurses on Covid sick call in on top of vacations scheduled today.


I'm not looking forward to a possible need for surgery as there are few or no beds, even in California.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Keep hearing "but muh omicrons are mild!" Probably true, but if it's hospitalization rate is a quarter of Delta's, and NJ's new daily cases are up 550% this month, that's still a net increase in hospitalizations. Omicron proportion and new daily cases are skyrocketing, while hospital bed and testing availability are plummeting.


Also, kids are slightly more susceptible to Omicron than they were to the original variant or Delta.  Pediatric hospitals are already up 60% with COVID cases from a month ago.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's already there.  The wife's hospital does not have enough staff to resume normal operations next week (surgeries/procedures, routine patient appts are not scheduled this week due to vacation time).  Something like 57 nurses on Covid sick call in on top of vacations scheduled today.


nObOdY wAnTs To WoRk ThEsE dAyS! GoDdAnG mIlLeNnIaL nUrSeS, i BeT!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Just wait until "compassion fatigue" sets in.


Wait?

That ship has sailed, hit an iceberg, caught fire, and lodged itself sideways in the Suez Canal by now.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't have a heart-attack or get into an accident.

Or slip and fall on the ice.

Or get shot/stabbed.

Or come down with an even more-serious illness.

Hospital's full.  Moose out front should'a told ya.

Or was it the shiatter?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1.Fire all first responders who wont get the vax
2.Inisit all workers who are sick continue to work
3.act shocked
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Keep hearing "but muh omicrons are mild!" Probably true, but if it's hospitalization rate is a quarter of Delta's, and NJ's new daily cases are up 550% this month, that's still a net increase in hospitalizations. Omicron proportion and new daily cases are skyrocketing, while hospital bed and testing availability are plummeting.


The problem people can't handle basic anything, let alone basic math.  They will continue to cross their arms, stamp their feet, sneer, and then gather indoors in numbers while maskless.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suspend all evictions and pay people to stay home.
 
