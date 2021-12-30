 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A bit of a fire going on in Boulder, Colorado   (twitter.com) divider line
108
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1918 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



108 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be burning in a suburban area
(clickable)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA for social media

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheeeeeet I used to live near there.

/Everyone down-wind from a boulder fire is going to be stoned for weeks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know who else hails from Boulder, CO?

img.vxdn.netView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates Costco
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. My kid lives up there. He gathered all his important documents and beat feet up to Wyoming.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes:

https://twitter.com/N4ttybyn4ture/sta​t​us/1476646441678520328

https://twitter.com/Thoff821/status/1​4​76646884206800914

https://twitter.com/bworkmanwx/status​/​1476662765028794374
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn victims already.  Some being transported in citizen vehicles.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Yikes:

https://twitter.com/N4ttybyn4ture/sta​t​us/1476646441678520328

https://twitter.com/Thoff821/status/14​76646884206800914

https://twitter.com/bworkmanwx/status/​1476662765028794374


like a scene from The Mist
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing wildland fire season is over and all the fighters sent home.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Burn victims already.  Some being transported in citizen vehicles.


Where'd you hear that?
 
Explodo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We've had gusts to 110.  I'm just a bit south of there and can see the smoke out the window as I type.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
damn

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably a farking idiot with a cigarette.  And that wind is blow-ing.

/near zero here, whew
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: duppy: Yikes:

https://twitter.com/N4ttybyn4ture/stat​us/1476646441678520328

https://twitter.com/Thoff821/status/14​76646884206800914

https://twitter.com/bworkmanwx/status/​1476662765028794374

like a scene from The Mist


I would stay inside.    Big box stores are made of tilt-up concrete slabs that offer good protection against fire, embers, and man-eating spiders.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey your brush be burnin'
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good old "almost January wildfire season", scary shiat.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

duppy: Yikes:

https://twitter.com/N4ttybyn4ture/stat​us/1476646441678520328

https://twitter.com/Thoff821/status/14​76646884206800914

https://twitter.com/bworkmanwx/status/​1476662765028794374


How post apocalyptic. Good luck boulder. Looks like you're gonna need it
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In retrospect, perhaps maintaining all that open space to separate itself from the riffraff in the rest of the metro area wasn't such a great idea.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beakerxf: studebaker hoch: Burn victims already.  Some being transported in citizen vehicles.

Where'd you hear that?


Agenda free TV, about 20 minutes ago, had some kind of EMS radio feed live.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RealMiBaWi: #Boulder #Colorado #Brushfire #MiddleForkFire #MarshallFire https://t.co/DhJg8RxkWk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Probably a farking idiot with a cigarette.  And that wind is blow-ing.

/near zero here, whew


Downed power lines.  Wind is really bad her right now.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: beakerxf: studebaker hoch: Burn victims already.  Some being transported in citizen vehicles.

Where'd you hear that?

Agenda free TV, about 20 minutes ago, had some kind of EMS radio feed live.


Ah. you are one of THOSE people
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
looks like time for another round of tax cuts
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People evacuating are getting stuck in traffic jams.   (Again, overheard EMS radios)

Agenda Free TV is doing a great job covering this live
 
beakerxf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?


We've had no significant moisture in about 3 months. Everything is dry and ready to burn.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Know who else hails from Boulder, CO?


Hitler? No, that doesn't sound right.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: In retrospect, perhaps maintaining all that open space to separate itself from the riffraff in the rest of the metro area wasn't such a great idea.


I know, they should have populated the burn zone.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Police are shutting down westbound Route 42 so they can evacuate contraflow on both sides of the highway
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's farking December
fark this timeline
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?


We lost half a little town in northern Montana a month ago.  Northern Montana.  The wind was blowing 70 miles an hour.
This is bad.  You literally can't put the fire out in that wind.
 
Peki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beakerxf: replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?

We've had no significant moisture in about 3 months. Everything is dry and ready to burn.


*starts bailing out Los Angeles Union Station*

Here, have some of ours.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Egads.  My ex from HS/early college lives in Louisville but is traveling.  I hope her place is ok.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2001 4Runner with 2 parties inside burned (again, according to EMS radio traffic).
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Know who else hails from Boulder, CO?

[img.vxdn.net image 850x699]


\o, Went to HS in Denver, college in Boulder.

The Chinook winds can be a biatch.

Combined with fire, a nightmare.

The area is usually well-adapted to the wind, which whip up like that once or twice a winter.  But not when combined with grass fires.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow.

I lived in Boulder and had an office in Louisville more than several years ago for quite a while.  Used to go that Costco in Superior all of the time.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's farking December
fark this timeline


The area that's burn has lots of open fields full of tall grass that is dry as f*ck.  Add the winds and sh*t gets real.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: El_Dan: In retrospect, perhaps maintaining all that open space to separate itself from the riffraff in the rest of the metro area wasn't such a great idea.

I know, they should have populated the burn zone.


Can't have a grass fire without grass.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Traffic is borked and getting worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?

We lost half a little town in northern Montana a month ago.  Northern Montana.  The wind was blowing 70 miles an hour.
This is bad.  You literally can't put the fire out in that wind.


Fake news. I can remember as far back as a four year old child that blowing on birthday cake candles puts out the flame.

/S
//Just in case
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: steklo: Know who else hails from Boulder, CO?

[img.vxdn.net image 850x699]

\o, Went to HS in Denver, college in Boulder.

The Chinook winds can be a biatch.

Combined with fire, a nightmare.

The area is usually well-adapted to the wind, which whip up like that once or twice a winter.  But not when combined with grass fires.


And lack of precipitation.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?


It's incredibly dry on the front range this year. It hasn't snowed in Colorado Springs for 243 days.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beakerxf: replacementcool: isn't colorado supposed to be in winter right now? with the rest of the northern hemisphere?

We've had no significant moisture in about 3 months. Everything is dry and ready to burn.


Have you been raking?
 
mcscott
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wildfires near Denver in December? Fake news designed to rile-up those of us who really know that climate change is real. I'm serious.

Fellow climate-change-believing progressives - look this up across many, many sources before bashing the climate-change deniers. They're lust itching to get us outrages against stuff that isn't really happening.
 
Displayed 50 of 108 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.