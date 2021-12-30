 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Grand Rapids)   The non-profit cat rescue in Holland known as Piper's Palace is working to raise money to build their own "palace" for kittens and cats in need of homes. They are also raising funds for some little wooden kitty shoes. Welcome to the first Caturday of 2022
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
island-cats.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
wheeeee I got in early!!!!!!

howdy everyone


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Caturday!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy (belated) Birfday to our friend, sherpa!! ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When your cat sees the bottom of its dish....
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Take me now, Lord!"
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18

allgiftsconsidered.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, sherpa!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Attempted murder.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actual murder
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I did not give D.J. permission to get a side gig!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christmas Gift.......
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
loginportal.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pyper approves of this story (though her "palace" of a laundry basket full of stuff destined for Goodwill is not as impressive)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs S got the boyz NEW BEDZ!!!

And they came in boxes!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Desi's pretty much decided which one is his
Fark user imageView Full Size


but Cisco still had to check them out
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


and since Cisco got his Cisco stink on it Desi had to go and cancel it out
Fark user imageView Full Size


For now Desi has claimed the smaller bed and the sunny window.  You can even watch "The Chipmunk and Birdie Show" from there!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the heated cat pad perfectly fits the bigger one
//so it's in the main bedroom near the "heat duck"
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x528]


Lieutenant Dan is all of us this year.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Busy day today. Baked another 12 dozen cookies to share with family this weekend.

Got up at the crack of dawn so that I could take my car into Conrads Tires..My tires decided this week that they were no longer going to hold air for more than 24hrs...they were..ahem..from 2010 and 2012..so old and dry and cracked!! So now I have gloriously smelly new tires!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Busy day today. Baked another 12 dozen cookies to share with family this weekend.

Got up at the crack of dawn so that I could take my car into Conrads Tires..My tires decided this week that they were no longer going to hold air for more than 24hrs...they were..ahem..from 2010 and 2012..so old and dry and cracked!! So now I have gloriously smelly new tires!


12 dozen?  That's gross.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Busy day today. Baked another 12 dozen cookies to share with family this weekend.

Got up at the crack of dawn so that I could take my car into Conrads Tires..My tires decided this week that they were no longer going to hold air for more than 24hrs...they were..ahem..from 2010 and 2012..so old and dry and cracked!! So now I have gloriously smelly new tires!


Yay for smelly new tires!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: Busy day today. Baked another 12 dozen cookies to share with family this weekend.

Got up at the crack of dawn so that I could take my car into Conrads Tires..My tires decided this week that they were no longer going to hold air for more than 24hrs...they were..ahem..from 2010 and 2012..so old and dry and cracked!! So now I have gloriously smelly new tires!

12 dozen?  That's gross.  :)


A
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Coco is a delicate flower.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]


Me!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
