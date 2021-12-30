 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   WWF warns of mass extinction due to too many chairs. Or maybe not enough   (msn.com) divider line
    Extinction, Endangered species, Plant, WWF's Germany wing, Arctic Ocean, Biology, World Wildlife Fund  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 322x400]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Surprised I didn't read the words "climate change", "temperature" or "global warming" in the article. Changes to climate are already wreaking havoc on animals across the globe - polar bears come to mind, for one.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ECW Chairs In The Ring
Youtube AxldOEOnzPA
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's your ark now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If pandas are going to go extinct anyway then I'll have minute done medium rare.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If pandas are going to go extinct anyway then I'll have minute done medium rare.


Burnttoast.jpg
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sad now
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pigeonhole: Surprised I didn't read the words "climate change", "temperature" or "global warming" in the article. Changes to climate are already wreaking havoc on animals across the globe - polar bears come to mind, for one.


The article mentions that, perhaps diplomatically avoiding those specific terms. Habitat loss is habitat loss, killing is killing, whether you're cutting down tropical forest or melting ice.

As for "maybe" I think it's more correct to say we are IN a serious extinction event, which will probably get worse before it gets better. Whether it rivals the big 6 is a larger claim. That said, I think even if it doesn't the current extinction event is a dire crisis and I support a half-earth solution.

Unfortunately, I just don't think we're really in control of this ride in any meaningful sense. Even if we humans are causing it.
 
