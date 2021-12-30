 Skip to content
(WTOP)   They took our JEBs   (wtop.com) divider line
    Robert E. Lee, Statue, Richmond, Virginia, Monument, Confederate monuments, Memorial, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing the JEB Stewart urinal target will be a hit...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   "Our institution takes very seriously the responsibility to manage these objects in ways that ensure their origins and purpose are never forgotten: that is the glorification of those who led the fight to enslave African Americans and destroy the Union," said Marland Buckner, interim executive director of Richmond's Black History Museum, in the release.

In other news, Richmond is preparing to christen the country's largest public urinal
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that's what the museum wants, I'm sure, a bunch of Confederate statues that local people from the area didn't even want to see in public...
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Three out of four farkers agree: this is a pee thread.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Melt them down.
Too bad they didn't hang the bastards at the time.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're welcome to mine
 
Skail
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'm guessing the JEB Stewart urinal target will be a hit...


With all the media attention it's sure to make a splash
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here are some statues.   No money.  Just statues.

Thanks for taking the trash.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They belong in a museum! trash dump
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's with the upside down cross bead thing? [SATAN like opinions to follow]

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Please clap...
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool, next lets give all the statues of Hitler to the Jewish museum.

/thankfully there aren't any of those. Just like there shouldn't be any statues memorializing slavery
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's next?
/west wing thing
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: They belong in a museum! trash dump


why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
South park- They took our jobs
Youtube nWNho8g0lsU
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*I didn't state that very well. By "don't memorialize" I mean don't memorialize in celebration. Perhaps the Auschwitz museum and memorial site is comparable, which is preserved with respect to the victims, not the oppressors.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lot of butthurt in this thread.

I personally love the idea of these being given the right context - that despite losing the shorting war, white supremacy won the culture war and dominated American politics for the next hundred and fifty years. Only after a concerted effort by activists were disgusting landmarks to evil men finally removed from their places of honour. Americans must stay ever vigilant to prevent this kind of rewriting of history to prevent future progress.

Museum is where they belong. And racist white pieces of shiat should be called out for what they are. Own history; don't hide it.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Lot of butthurt in this thread.

I personally love the idea of these being given the right context - that despite losing the shorting war, white supremacy won the culture war and dominated American politics for the next hundred and fifty years. Only after a concerted effort by activists were disgusting landmarks to evil men finally removed from their places of honour. Americans must stay ever vigilant to prevent this kind of rewriting of history to prevent future progress.

Museum is where they belong. And racist white pieces of shiat should be called out for what they are. Own history; don't hide it.


Pictures of the statues can handle that, without maintaining monuments to traitors
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: *I didn't state that very well. By "don't memorialize" I mean don't memorialize in celebration. Perhaps the Auschwitz museum and memorial site is comparable, which is preserved with respect to the victims, not the oppressors.


They need to stress that these statues were constructed decades after the Civil War was (officially) over.
It would be more comparable to neo-Nazis building statues of Nazi generals, and preserving those.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Lot of butthurt in this thread.

I personally love the idea of these being given the right context - that despite losing the shorting war, white supremacy won the culture war and dominated American politics for the next hundred and fifty years. Only after a concerted effort by activists were disgusting landmarks to evil men finally removed from their places of honour. Americans must stay ever vigilant to prevent this kind of rewriting of history to prevent future progress.

Museum is where they belong. And racist white pieces of shiat should be called out for what they are. Own history; don't hide it.


Funny how people who use the term "butthurt" are always the most.
But explain how you aren't.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Funny how people who use the term "butthurt" are always the most.
But explain how you aren't.


What kind of request is that? "Explain how you aren't butthurt"?

That's the kind of thing only a butthurt person would say.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please gonorrhea...
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What's next?
/west wing thing


That's Jed, not Jeb. You're thinking of the "Please clap" guy shown elsewhere in the thread.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Because that's what the museum wants, I'm sure, a bunch of Confederate statues that local people from the area didn't even want to see in public...


It's not that they were in public, it's that they were displayed in honor to let the freed black population know they were still second class citizens. I'm sure when they go into the museum they will make sure that these statues of traitors will have the proper historical context to know why they were built.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: What's with the upside down cross bead thing? [SATAN like opinions to follow]

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x607]


It's not upside down, the first bead is part of the clasp so it has two beads on top and three on the bottom.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Because that's what the museum wants, I'm sure, a bunch of Confederate statues that local people from the area didn't even want to see in public...


TFA says the museum will oversee a process of deciding what to do with the statues, not that they will be exhibiting them. If the community wants to exhibit them in some way in a proper context, I'm all for it.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Shaggy_C: Lot of butthurt in this thread.

I personally love the idea of these being given the right context - that despite losing the shorting war, white supremacy won the culture war and dominated American politics for the next hundred and fifty years. Only after a concerted effort by activists were disgusting landmarks to evil men finally removed from their places of honour. Americans must stay ever vigilant to prevent this kind of rewriting of history to prevent future progress.

Museum is where they belong. And racist white pieces of shiat should be called out for what they are. Own history; don't hide it.

Pictures of the statues can handle that, without maintaining monuments to traitors


Pictures don't show how much time and effort went into the racist pieces of work. Putting them in a Black history museum will show how much money people were willing to spend on their racism and false history narrative.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: nytmare: *I didn't state that very well. By "don't memorialize" I mean don't memorialize in celebration. Perhaps the Auschwitz museum and memorial site is comparable, which is preserved with respect to the victims, not the oppressors.

They need to stress that these statues were constructed decades after the Civil War was (officially) over.
It would be more comparable to neo-Nazis building statues of Nazi generals, and preserving those.


After reconstruction.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Because that's what the museum wants, I'm sure, a bunch of Confederate statues that local people from the area didn't even want to see in public...

TFA says the museum will oversee a process of deciding what to do with the statues, not that they will be exhibiting them. If the community wants to exhibit them in some way in a proper context, I'm all for it.


Can you just imagine the indignity of the racist who would have to visit a black history museum to worship their heroes and then they see the truth about them.
 
