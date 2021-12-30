 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   A Thousand Point of Night: Millions being spent to replace stolen copper wiring beneath old street lights. There's got to be a better way for wealth to trickle down   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Electrical wiring, Wire, Copper, Light pollution, Los Angeles, Street light, Copper wire thefts, Long-term  
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Simple answer - stealing copper wire should be a capital offense. Might slow the tweakers down a bit
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As if the addicts that stole it are actually looking for wealth.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aluminum wiring? That used to be used in houses. No idea how far it can go.
 
