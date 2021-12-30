 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Review Journal)   One day you have 1 million bucks, Wayne Newton's your talent coach & you're headlining in Vegas. Another day, you're telling a DC judge why you wore a helmet & a Michael Jackson "Bad" jacket, and beat up a cop on Jan 6. That's Life, as Frank sang   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Officials had been tipped off that Beeks was in the cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Milwaukee, where he was arrested last Tuesday. He played Judas in the production.

You just can't make this shiat up.

/They couldn't google him to find that out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

apparently someone had to be paid in 30 pieces of gold.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gorilla sold him out.

usernameguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Officials had been tipped off that Beeks was in the cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Milwaukee, where he was arrested last Tuesday. He played Judas in the production.

Oh, come on!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some people are only now realizing that celebrities shouldn't be idolized just because they are famous.
Wayne Newton, if he started showbiz today, would be no more famous than this guy or anybody on the internet.
Also, after taxes, $1 million is about $600k which is less than league minimum in the NFL.
I wouldn't turn it down, but it's not impressive.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

apparently someone had to be paid in 30 pieces of gold

silver
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

apparently someone had to be paid in 30 pieces of goldsilver


Inflation.

/shrugs
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oh, come on!



Every time I look at you I don't understand
Why you let the things you did get so out of hand.
You'd have managed better if you'd had it planned.
Why'd you choose such a backward time in such a strange land?
If you'd come today you could have reached a whole nation.
Israel in 4 BC had no mass communication.
 
