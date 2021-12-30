 Skip to content
(WRCB)   HEADLINE: "Tax breaks, physician abuse training among new Georgia laws." Finally, I really needed some pointers on how to abuse my doctor   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My doctor told me I had to stop masturbating.
I said "Why, Doc?"
He said "Because I can't get the blood pressure thing on your arm like that."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's GA, so I'm more likely to believe it's training for physicians on how to get away with abuse.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Start every appointment by saying "I did my own research", follow it up with "let me check Google for a second opinion", and ALWAYS give them unsolicited advice on something unrelated to your appointment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: My doctor told me I had to stop masturbating.
I said "Why, Doc?"
He said "Because I can't get the blood pressure thing on your arm like that."


"That's not my arm."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I call it Punching the Clown subby, but if 'Abusing my doctor' is your euphemism for it, that's fine by me...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Mr. Coffee Nerves: My doctor told me I had to stop masturbating.
I said "Why, Doc?"
He said "Because I can't get the blood pressure thing on your arm like that."

"That's not my arm."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tdyak: Start every appointment by saying "I did my own research", follow it up with "let me check Google for a second opinion", and ALWAYS give them unsolicited advice on something unrelated to your appointment.


My local health care provider got rid of most of their MDs/ODs and replaced them with Nurse-Practitioners. Given that the coursework for NPs in Indiana is all online, I wouldn't be surprised if most of them search WebMD during an appointment.

I went to one because I had a large lump in the back of my thigh, and a smaller one in my calf. This NP pretty much ignored everything I was saying, and was laser-focused on me getting a colonoscopy. She got around to ordering some imaging when I complained, but it took 3 trips to radiology because she kept screwing up the orders.

The radiologist who read the CT scans said, without a doubt, it was "peripheral nerve sheath tumors", which is a rare cancer. 5 cases per million people, per year. Generally benign, but can be malignant, and the 4 month wait really pissed me off.

Finally got the surgery - benign - and filed a formal complaint against that NP.

The standard of care has really gone down.
 
