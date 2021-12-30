 Skip to content
(My Modern Metropolis)   Subby remembers building something like this out of large wooden blocks when he was a kid. It did not end well for the LEGO minfig town at its base   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, New York City, Skyscraper, Affirmation Tower, Empire State Building, Empire State Development Corporation, Site K, African-Americans, New York City history  
•       •       •

Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IAMAA, but wasn't the idea of skyscrapers dwindling in thickness established so that they wouldn't cast huge shadows and darken the city at ground level?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*IANAA, trying to be cute there and failed.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenga!
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How deep was subbys foundation?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nailed it!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mycouponexpert.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this had been submitted on April 1, it would have been appropriate.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cool beans, build it!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't use art vandelay as your architect.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing there is never heavy wind or major storms of any type in NYC that could make something this tall and top heavy dangerous.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda fugly, in a 1970s sort of way.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugly as hell but nice touch that they've designed the entrance plaza to look like the WTC Plaza but upside down. Maybe they can have airplanes at the top of the structure coming out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks about as much fun as this. I was near the top during the Nisqualy earthquake. The thing moved like one of those damned boxing clowns.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: IAMAA, but wasn't the idea of skyscrapers dwindling in thickness established so that they wouldn't cast huge shadows and darken the city at ground level?


extremetech.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: It's a good thing there is never heavy wind or major storms of any type in NYC that could make something this tall and top heavy dangerous.


Just make it out of increasingly lighter material the higher you go...and don't use as many rivets the higher you go.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it's like the Millennium Tower, except intentional.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.


PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Renderings are today's 50,000 Guinness bottles dropped into the ocean in 1954 and their later Farktastrophy with bar towels- attempts at free publicity.

Also commercial real estate purchases don't always include the 'air rights' above the property.
 
slantsix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.

PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...


You know how I know you're not an architect?

/architect
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

flamark: entrance plaza


Fark user imageView Full Size



what is that? a Marvin statue?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These things never end up panning out.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: IAMAA, but wasn't the idea of skyscrapers dwindling in thickness established so that they wouldn't cast huge shadows and darken the city at ground level?


Yes this is a stunt. The reason you have sup er skinny towers being a thing now is for air rights

No way this gets built
 
Elzar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Looks about as much fun as this. I was near the top during the Nisqualy earthquake. The thing moved like one of those damned boxing clowns.

[i.redd.it image 850x1275]


Goddamn that was a stressful earthquake - experienced  Nisqualy on the 11th floor of a building. Ceiling tiles falling down, people scrambling under conference tables - good times...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: It's kinda fugly, in a 1970s sort of way.


I remember when the Twin Towers first went up, they were hated for being ugly.
 
Koodz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.

PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...


The engineer they ask about it will design them an utterly conventional skyscraper as thick as the thinnest part of that design. The rest will be a thin sheet metal skin that makes it superficially look like it's tapering the wrong way.

Then when he models the wind loads he'll tell them it can't be built and by the time they're finished it'll be one more conventional skyscraper.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GRCooper: How deep was subbys foundation?


Not as deep as I foundationed subby's mom last night...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: GRCooper: How deep was subbys foundation?

Not as deep as I foundationed subby's mom last night...


Shoot me a note, I found your watch
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I'm assuming an architect just tossed a weird design out there for the viral advertising and no one has any intention of building this monstrosity.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So how is this going to hold up when an elderly driver accidentally backs up into it in his/hers Buick? I know it's impossible but they always find a way to crash into things.
Good thing it is facing the opposite way. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.

PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...


Construction professional detected
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.

PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...


Waits for 'addendum double digits' post already submitted solution for selectivity for NEC 700 and 701 loads and dreading a complete redesign.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

slantsix: Bugerz: Fizzy_Pop: ctrl+F "Engineer".... 0 results. Huh, how about that.

PFF, why consult an engineer of any kind? They're ARCHITECTS, modern geniuses that do amazing things like designing top heavy skyscrapers, or demanding 400 foot clear spans with only a 6" thick deck. HVAC systems? What are those? Don't think we need those, we'll just design the building with 4" between ceiling and deck above. I'm sure the HVAC engineer can figure out how to run a 30,000 CFM duct through that. Wait, you mean we need to have a utilities level and it will have hideous exhaust louvers?!

Farkin' architects...

You know how I know you're not an architect?

/architect


You don't, otherwise you'd have said why.

I know you're not an architect, since a real one would be able to articulate why someone else isn't.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: So how is this going to hold up when an elderly driver accidentally backs up into it in his/hers Buick? I know it's impossible but they always find a way to crash into things.
Good thing it is facing the opposite way. [Fark user image 425x283]


Yeah.

Let's dangle the overhang right over Javits Center.  What could possibly go wrong?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think...I think...that New York is built on a rather porous island. I guess the cavities in the earth are strong because they are filled with water. But there's something weird about putting a building like that  <100 meters from a beach. :( And with major storms happening all the time, now. :O
 
Stantz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: IAMAA, but wasn't the idea of skyscrapers dwindling in thickness established so that they wouldn't cast huge shadows and darken the city at ground level?


Or set fire to nearby carpets and melt cars when the concave windows act as a parabolic mirror for the sun's rays..

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nbcnews.com/sciencemain/l​o​ndon-skyscraper-can-melt-cars-set-buil​dings-fire-8c11069092
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: IAMAA, but wasn't the idea of skyscrapers dwindling in thickness established so that they wouldn't cast huge shadows and darken the city at ground level?


I always figured it was in case, during the Superbowl, everyone in the skyscraper flulshed their toilet at once, forcing ten storeys of 20 apartments of shiat-filled plumbing to simultaneously rush downhill into one bottom storey of 5 apartments' worth of plumbing.

I mean the top-heavy skyscraper would back up, begin to vibrate from 500 people flushing over-and-over to get it down, and then spray like a Godzilla-sized shiat sprinkler on King Kong's front lawn.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I think...I think...that New York is built on a rather porous island. I guess the cavities in the earth are strong because they are filled with water. But there's something weird about putting a building like that  <100 meters from a beach. :( And with major storms happening all the time, now. :O


The southern part of Manhattan has a really solid bedrock.  That ends somewhere around the southern part of central park, which is why all the skyscrapers are south of the park.
 
