(CNN)   Tesla recalls cars for frunk issues   (cnn.com) divider line
20
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is bad news... for weird nerds.
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This is bad news... for weird nerds.


Don't worry, they've got their explanations already laid out about how this quality issue shows how Tesla quality is actually the highest quality and really proves Elon's dedication to saving the world.

/It's a cult of weird nerds
//Worshipping a weird nerd
///It's weird nerds all the way down
 
GalFisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What having a front trunk might look like.

megaport.huView Full Size
 
HeadbangerSmurf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weird, nobody biatches about Subaru when they have recalls.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Problems with the front trunk opening? Sounds like a bug.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This is bad news... for weird nerds.

Don't worry, they've got their explanations already laid out about how this quality issue shows how Tesla quality is actually the highest quality and really proves Elon's dedication to saving the world.

/It's a cult of weird nerds
//Worshipping a weird nerd
///It's weird nerds all the way down


You have a bad case of Musk Derangement Syndrome. Seek help.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.


You have to back into the charging spaces
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This is bad news... for weird nerds.


Do you know how much worse real car manufacturers are. Tesla is being honest here. Elon must has done more for the car industry than Ford. This is a very minor inconvenience fo Tesla owners.

/I am joking
//Tesla's have questionable quality but they aren't terrible as many would portray.
/// More of a spaceX fan
////Don't get the Musk hate. He may be making some idiotic statements but they are harmless mostly.
//He is doing some amazing things for space travel and to some extent for electric cars
//Not a weird nerd
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And?  I bought a 2014 Touareg TDi new.  You can imagine the fun I had about 4-5 years ago.  All car companies have their problems.
/Not defending Elon Musk
//I despise him
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karne: bthom37: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This is bad news... for weird nerds.

Don't worry, they've got their explanations already laid out about how this quality issue shows how Tesla quality is actually the highest quality and really proves Elon's dedication to saving the world.

/It's a cult of weird nerds
//Worshipping a weird nerd
///It's weird nerds all the way down

You have a bad case of Musk Derangement Syndrome. Seek help.


Of course a bit coin fan also likes the pasty Boer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: NM Volunteer: Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.

You have to back into the charging spaces


That's a terrible design flaw.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Exactly how bad is your product design if closing the trunk breaks the connection to the rearview cameras?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Making cars is hard. I think Elon is a total dick, but Tesla is a creditable company, and things like this happen even with companies that have been making cars for a century. If he'd just shut up and count his money Tesla wouldn't be nearly as polarizing and people would see the company for what it is: a carmaker working hard to take a formerly niche product into the mainstream.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fano: NM Volunteer: Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.

You have to back into the charging spaces

That's a terrible design flaw.


Not if you are African American
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Exploding Broken Down Tesla Model S
Youtube DG9Izqp6WWU
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: This is bad news... for weird nerds.


Does the iron lung still work?
 
unbelver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.


Backup cameras are mandatory in the US, now.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

unbelver: NM Volunteer: Recalls for backup cameras?  That's a pointless recall for a pointless feature.

Backup cameras are mandatory in the US, now.


So that's why economy cars have gotten so expensive since 2016?  What a waste.  I can see directly behind me.  What I can't see is beyond the big pickups parked on either side of me, and a camera pointed to the back does nothing except distract me.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
