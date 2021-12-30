 Skip to content
(The Telegraph_US)   Check it out: Robert E. Lee's mugshot   (thetelegraph.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...both Class X felonies; two counts of criminal sexual assault, both Class 1 felonies; kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't understand why he had to do this; the dude is a babe magnet!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: ...both Class X felonies; two counts of criminal sexual assault, both Class 1 felonies; kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony...

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Class X apparently stands for exponential
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Diamond ear ring.  Nice touch.  No Bitcoin tattoo.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's...
That's a lot of jowl in onr photo, is what that is...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At first I was really concerned for the victim, but then I read the cops sent her thoughts and prayers. So, I guess she's good now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 400x640]
That's...
That's a lot of jowl in onr photo, is what that is...


Not sure why, but I was not expecting glasses in this guy.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: At first I was really concerned for the victim, but then I read the cops sent her thoughts and prayers. So, I guess she's good now.


Yeah that was weird. And the fact that one third of the article is about them praising themselves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!


*Hot Take*
I liked Joan Baez' version more than The Band's.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.


Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Back off guys, he lost a pretty major war.
That's gotta be hard on a fella.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!


Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!

*Hot Take*
I liked Joan Baez' version more than The Band's.


I was listening to The Jerry Garcia Band performance clocking in at around fourteen minutes when I realized it was a song glorifying the South and I kicked my ass for liking it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This farkstick kidnapped, confined and sexually assaulted a woman for days and he gets bail? fark that. Don't give him even a chance.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.


1) Drew
2) a squirrel with huge balls
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!


They're basically the mark of the beast.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!

*Hot Take*
I liked Joan Baez' version more than The Band's.

I was listening to The Jerry Garcia Band performance clocking in at around fourteen minutes when I realized it was a song glorifying the South and I kicked my ass for liking it.


14 minutes? Damn. That's getting into In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida territory. Was there a 10 minute drum solo?

Like what you like because a song is just a song. You don't have to agree with its sentiment to like it or its melody.

/ we might have to revisit THAT sentiment if people start talking about their preference for Deutschlandlied or Der Königgrätzer Marsch
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks about white.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.


WHO....DOES....NUMBER TWOOOOO....WORK FOOOOOOOOOOR????
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 400x640]
That's...
That's a lot of jowl in onr photo, is what that is...

Not sure why, but I was not expecting glasses in this guy.


Everyone prefers a smarter-looking rapist, I guess.

With glasses from last century
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good one subby, ya got me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stacey Keach really let himself go.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.

WHO....DOES....NUMBER TWOOOOO....WORK FOOOOOOOOOOR????


Watch it buddy, you don't want to blow an O ring.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.


1. Gorgor.
2. Rugbyjock.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.


1. Keith Richards
2. Jesus
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.

1. Gorgor.
2. Rugbyjock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nesher: Good one subby, ya got me.


Yeah, I was thinking "that was in the time capsule?"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ajgeek: Sorelian's Ghost: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a lower Fark user ID number than anyone who will read this thread.

Goes and checks ID number after finding out that, hey we have ID numbers!

Guess who 1 is. Now guess who 2 is.

2. Keith Richards
3. Jesus


1. Betty White.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!

*Hot Take*
I liked Joan Baez' version more than The Band's.

I was listening to The Jerry Garcia Band performance clocking in at around fourteen minutes when I realized it was a song glorifying the South and I kicked my ass for liking it.


I wouldn't exactly say glorifying...

More of a pissed off lamentation.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looking over the charges...

Sounds like an SM session gone very wrong.
 
The Brains
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Virgil!
Quick!
Come see!

*Hot Take*
I liked Joan Baez' version more than The Band's.

I was listening to The Jerry Garcia Band performance clocking in at around fourteen minutes when I realized it was a song glorifying the South and I kicked my ass for liking it.


It's not really glorifying the Confederacy as much as confirming that the South (other than a few Allmans etc.) have been losers ever since they got their ass kicked. It also deals with a lot of regular human grief and despair.

"You can't raise a Cain back up when he's in defeat"

/Descended from men that marched with Sherman
//We'll farkin do it again
 
