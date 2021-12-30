 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Drivers caught in a landslide in Studio City, CA are asking: Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
34
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know there's no escape from reality. Open your eyes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have climbed a mountain and turned around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip slidin' away

All my neighbors are slip slidin' away.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The volcano blocking streets in Cinecitta, Italy, is real however.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mirror in the sky should have told them rain was coming
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: They should have climbed a mountain and turned around.


they'd be able yo see their reflections in the snow covered hills
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So forget all that you see. It's not reality, it's just a fantasy
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: They should have climbed a mountain and turned around.


It's hilly area. The landslide brought them down.
 
Peki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The mud was freeeeeee... free fallin'.
 
Astorix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Easy come, easy go.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This news really brings me down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had several covers as well that I'd play anytime I took someone for a ride in my Pacer.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see you shiver with antici...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Easy come, easy go.


I applaud you for working a somewhat obscure Bobby Sherman song into this thread.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I see you shiver with antici...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: They should have climbed a mountain and turned around.


This is the right answer.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: They should have climbed a mountain and turned around.


They should have turned around instead of climbing a mountain.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
🎵
Thunderbolts of lightning very very frightening
🎵
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's just a fantasy

Aldo Nova - Fantasy (Official Video)
Youtube vPQgfaB3S1c
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bohemian Rhapsody | Muppet Music Video | The Muppets
Youtube tgbNymZ7vqY
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In a champagne supernova in the sky?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They couldn't get it through the Grapevine:

Both sides of the Grapevine were closed to drivers early Thursday morning due to snow and ice on the road, California Highway Patrol said.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://imgur.com/ORyxTFp
Fark user imageView Full Size


//Clicky-cliky for the whole thing. It's too tall for Fark.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When doesn't CA highway 1 close somewhere due to landslides when it rains heavily?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh oh, the PCH is closed, how will they ever find Grogan's money??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Raven Maize - The Real Life
Youtube OOVIcHbFBfw
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They couldn't get it through the Grapevine:

Both sides of the Grapevine were closed to drivers early Thursday morning due to snow and ice on the road, California Highway Patrol said.


And they're just about to lose their mind.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Uh oh, the PCH is closed, how will they ever find Grogan's money??

[Fark user image 448x441]


Under the big T?

static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 668x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
