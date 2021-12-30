 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Bank error in your favour, happy New Year from Santander Bank   (ladbible.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Money, payroll departments, Bank, anonymous payroll manager, likely cause chaos, corporate clients, Santander spokesperson, bank's own cash  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 8:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The spirits did it all in one night!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, because other banks are just gonna send a shruggy emote and say, "Fark it."  'cause a payment was made into their accounts?  They totally hate each other and never cooperate!

/hint: the hell they are
//they'll get every damn bit back
///they'll make sure of that
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yeah, because other banks are just gonna send a shruggy emote and say, "Fark it."  'cause a payment was made into their accounts?  They totally hate each other and never cooperate!

/hint: the hell they are
//they'll get every damn bit back
///they'll make sure of that


Santander Claws Back.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some or a few tech guys are farked.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Some or a few tech guys are farked.


Somebody ran a batch job twice. Oops.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This happened at my job once. Turns out the VP was doing some funny business with embezzlement and hit the wrong button, paying everybody fives of thousands.

/Investigation turned up some other interesting misdeeds
//come to find out while you're watching minors perform s3x acts in The Philippines, the Feds might be watching you
///Five years in the pen
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: jaivirtualcard: Some or a few tech guys are farked.

Somebody ran a batch job twice. Oops.


Happens sometimes with restorations when something goes splooey - wouldn't surprise me if that's what it was
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, when all is said in done, those that were gifted the extra deposit will be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.