(CBC)   Citizens plan to scare coyotes off the street with balls   (cbc.ca) divider line
19 Comments     (+0 »)
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In TX ranchers hang the dead carcass on the fence as a warning to the others.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than all my idiot neighbors on Nextdoor who want to feed them.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It may work on coyotes but everyone knows that the neighborhood cougars ain't scare of balls.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: It may work on coyotes but everyone knows that the neighborhood cougars ain't scare of balls.


In fact, we they go in search of them.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I first learned about this on "Reno 911"
Fark user imageView Full Size

You may be able to watch the scene here, not sure, my work blocks the site:
https://therokuchannel.roku.com/detai​l​s/95ce18b4d85c58328a7065e431052044/ren​o-911-s1-e16-coyote-hazing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, they're basically dogs. There's a chance they'll want to play fetch.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coyotes that are moving into urban areas due to a lack of habitat are being chased back into the territories of other coyotes. 
I guess a coyote's death by disease and starvation is better than a human having to see a coyote eat a cat.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: Better than all my idiot neighbors on Nextdoor who want to feed them.


I knew a guy who was an animal friend, so he kept throwing scrap food out his apartment window.

It took the owners one year to find out who it was, but they had to give him a warning before they could evict him. Knowing that dumbass, he'll continue, because he said "it wasn't a problem, because the animals ate it".
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The repetitive hazing, called aversive conditioning, is intended to make the coyotes more fearful of humans, discouraging them from hunting and rearing their pups in residential areas.

Sounds like a good way to get attacked by a pack of howling wild dogs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is "cye-yote" the normal pronunciation in Canada?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: Well, they're basically dogs. There's a chance they'll want to play fetch.


My first thought, too
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hazing project aims to frighten Edmonton's urban coyotes from the streets

I'm guessing making them do Jagerbombs until they pass out is off the table?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: The repetitive hazing, called aversive conditioning, is intended to make the coyotes more fearful of humans, discouraging them from hunting and rearing their pups in residential areas.

Sounds like a good way to get attacked by a pack of howling wild dogs.


And/or tennis umpires.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hazing project aims to frighten Edmonton's urban coyotes from the streets

I'm guessing making them do Jagerbombs until they pass out is off the table?


Well they don't have thumbs, so yeah
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Coyotes that are moving into urban areas due to a lack of habitat are being chased back into the territories of other coyotes. 
I guess a coyote's death by disease and starvation is better than a human having to see a coyote eat a cat.


Coyotes only expanded up as far as Edmonton AB because of human habitation. Before the 1900's, that was out of their range.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Coyotes that are moving into urban areas due to a lack of habitat are being chased back into the territories of other coyotes. 
I guess a coyote's death by disease and starvation is better than a human having to see a coyote eat a cat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

starsrift: SumoJeb: Coyotes that are moving into urban areas due to a lack of habitat are being chased back into the territories of other coyotes. 
I guess a coyote's death by disease and starvation is better than a human having to see a coyote eat a cat.

Coyotes only expanded up as far as Edmonton AB because of human habitation. Before the 1900's, that was out of their range.


no
https://zookeys.pensoft.net/article/1​5​149/
 
