(CTV News)   Take that, space   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bah, that's a wimpy move. When the US attacked space, we used live nuclear warheads.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Space to Earth: stop hitting yourself
everydayastronaut.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Iran aired footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

This is some next level stuff. To launch a rocket is difficult enough but to do it from Iran with Vienna as a backdrop is truly astounding.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Following in North Korea's footsteps.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't look up.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The rocket made it to space? For reals this time? How did you keep it from crash landing a few miles away from the launch site like all the others?"

"Easy! We deliberately programmed this one to crash land, so naturally it did the opposite of what we wanted!"
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: To launch a rocket is difficult enough but to do it from Iran with Vienna as a backdrop is truly astounding.


Kind of an odd choice of Billy Joel songs to pick as music for launching a rocket. I would have picked Pressure or Big Shot or something like that.

/"When will you realize ... nuclear warheads wait for you"
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "The rocket made it to space? For reals this time? How did you keep it from crash landing a few miles away from the launch site like all the others?"

"Easy! We deliberately programmed this one to crash land, so naturally it did the opposite of what we wanted!"


They just got better at Photoshop.
 
janzee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seeing what was recently announced abt the Saudi missile program I can't say that I blame them for continuing their own program.
 
