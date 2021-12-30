 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Mexican tequila fish reintroduced into the wild 20 years after nearly going extinct. Status of salsa fish, taco fish, lime fish remains unknown   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Vertebrate, Conservation biology, freshwater fish, Biodiversity, Zoo, Extinction, Evolution, Gerardo Garcia  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for the native livebearers!

/remember in all those fights about water rights that native freshwater fish need some too.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now I'm hungry. And thirsty.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know where the taco fish are; they're having a sale on them every Tuesday.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The comet will  take care of it
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet they eat the worm.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I bet they eat the worm.


Your mom eats the worm
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: SBinRR: I bet they eat the worm.

Your mom eats the worm


And you owe her some money.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Turbo Cojones: SBinRR: I bet they eat the worm.

Your mom eats the worm

And you owe her some money.


Can anyone break a quarter?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vodka fish seen still recouperating...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You rang?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I prefer Margarita Fish...
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I asked a few actual Mexicans their opinion on this and they were less than enthusiastic.

"No mames guey" was the typical response.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't eat tequila fish without saltwater and a lime fish.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TEQUILA!

Duracell Tequila Robots Commercial 1990
Youtube Vy0rwhoHBsM
 
