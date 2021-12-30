 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   I mean he's not D.B. Cooper level, but that's a pretty cool deathbed confession   (10tv.com) divider line
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird timing, I only first heard about this maybe a month ago.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahhhhh okay, now I know why I heard about this a month ago. Could have sworn it was on some sort of unsolved mystery list, not that it was solved. Memory is a weird thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that he lost the money on investments... that's exactly what would happen to me.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cleveland robs!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His robber nickname was Pete.

/Love when he jumped out of the boat
 
Sentient
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love that he lost the money on investments... that's exactly what would happen to me.


Pretty sure that's what I'd tell anyone investigating me for ill-gotten gains. "Oh, the crown jewels? Yeah, bad luck at a poker game, about a week after I got 'em. Sorry."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She told Cleveland.com in November that her husband was a great man.

No, no he wasn't.  He was a bank robber, and he lied to you and your family for 40 years.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It just seems so out of character for the Tom I knew," he said.

You mean the guy that you said "you could never pry anything from" and always wore a beard?
 
Watubi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: She told Cleveland.com in November that her husband was a great man.

No, no he wasn't.  He was a bank robber, and he lied to you and your family for 40 years.


Great at robbing banks.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did he get away with it?

He had the sense to keep the cash hidden and spend it in small amounts. No Ferrari, no mansion, no fancy anything... it probably paid for his utilities and groceries and other small purchases like clothes. Nothing big.

I commend the guy for having that discipline.
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a lot more interested in the intrepid father & son team who tried but failed to track him down. They at least aren't thieves who decided other people's money was more important then their families.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: I'm a lot more interested in the intrepid father & son team who tried but failed to track him down. They at least aren't thieves who decided other people's money was more important then their families.


Yeah, but they really sucked at their jobs.

/Totally kidding :)
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this article was posted here a month or two ago. Nevertheless, watching Unsolved Mysteries recently and they featured a similar case. Alex Copper, a family man in his 60s, disappears from British Columbia. His car his found abandoned on the side of a road with no trace of him. The family thinks he's been kidnapped, killed or simply died. He's not found and, eventually, declared legally dead. Four years later, he's spotted in Toronto but skips town before police can catch up to him. This is where the episode's first broadcast ends.

After the episode had aired, he was traced to Hamilton and the police got him. Turns out, back in his youth, he worked for a railyard and a robbery occurred. The railyard was looking at him as a scapegoat. He ran, changed his name, met his wife, settled down, had kids, all the while hiding the criminal episode of his past. Then, as he approached retirement, he realized when he tried to collect his pension, the game would be up and his family would find out. So he ran away.

In the end, turns out the railyard never filed charges against him. He had no criminal record at all. All his hiding was for not. He was reunited with his family and, while his family were happy to have him back, they were decidedly upset with him. I understand. It's one thing to panic and bolt, but he stayed away from his wife, kids, grandkids for four years with no explanation given to them at all. They thought he was dead! That's a hell of a thing to do to your family.

Interesting story, though.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It wouldn't go as well today. They can track the serial numbers. Then it's a matter of flagging the lot numbers that went into the delivery to the bank. He would have been tracked to Boston when his Cleveland bills started showing up in deposits from neighborhood businesses. It's part of why they actually pay ransoms in Central America, they know all the serial numbers and can tie people to purchases on CCTV, then work out who the kidnappers were.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's nothing, I killed Ke
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love that he lost the money on investments... that's exactly what would happen to me.



That is just speculation that the Marshalls are looking into.

Did you ever notice that they will never say "Yeah, he robbed a bank and then lived a great, happy life where he never had to worry about money."

The mistake most people make when they come into money is to splash it around and indulge themselves in fancy cars and what have you--he didn't do that.

He worked at jobs with a salary and/or commission.  At the County Club, he could have met people who had investment advice or opportunities

.He was quiet, lowkey, and (most importantly) kept his mouth shut.
Too bad his family and friends didn't do the same.

I hope she doesn't lose her house.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Ahhhhh okay, now I know why I heard about this a month ago. Could have sworn it was on some sort of unsolved mystery list, not that it was solved. Memory is a weird thing.


I remember  this story from yesterday's green-lit thread.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd actually like to see a move about D.B. Cooper confessing just before dying, which in turn sets off a massive hunt for the cash.   It could work either as a comedy or something very dark.   Unfortunately Hollywood is no longer interesting in making movies for grownups.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: .

All his hiding was for not naught.


FYI... 🙂
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"They gathered to say goodbye to a guy they called one of the nicest people they'd ever known - a devoted family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never bent the rules, a friend to so many that a line stretched outside the funeral home a week later."

Well, somebody is gunning for a local news Pulitzer🤣
 
zeaper12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love that he lost the money on investments... that's exactly what would happen to me.


He had a big wad of cash, probably was afraid of the questions if he invested in above board things like stocks or bonds.

Bet it went to gambling halls or whore houses, riskier but less questions.
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: I'm pretty sure this article was posted here a month or two ago. Nevertheless, watching Unsolved Mysteries recently and they featured a similar case. Alex Copper, a family man in his 60s, disappears from British Columbia. His car his found abandoned on the side of a road with no trace of him. The family thinks he's been kidnapped, killed or simply died. He's not found and, eventually, declared legally dead. Four years later, he's spotted in Toronto but skips town before police can catch up to him. This is where the episode's first broadcast ends.

After the episode had aired, he was traced to Hamilton and the police got him. Turns out, back in his youth, he worked for a railyard and a robbery occurred. The railyard was looking at him as a scapegoat. He ran, changed his name, met his wife, settled down, had kids, all the while hiding the criminal episode of his past. Then, as he approached retirement, he realized when he tried to collect his pension, the game would be up and his family would find out. So he ran away.

In the end, turns out the railyard never filed charges against him. He had no criminal record at all. All his hiding was for not. He was reunited with his family and, while his family were happy to have him back, they were decidedly upset with him. I understand. It's one thing to panic and bolt, but he stayed away from his wife, kids, grandkids for four years with no explanation given to them at all. They thought he was dead! That's a hell of a thing to do to your family.

Interesting story, though.


This guy didn't have to worry about his family finding him, because he offed them before disappearing and starting a new life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: She told Cleveland.com in November that her husband was a great man.

No, no he wasn't.  He was a bank robber, and he lied to you and your family for 40 years.


That's Original Sin for you. It never goes away, and a vengeful God is a patient God.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: UberSmyth: I'm pretty sure this article was posted here a month or two ago. Nevertheless, watching Unsolved Mysteries recently and they featured a similar case. Alex Copper, a family man in his 60s, disappears from British Columbia. His car his found abandoned on the side of a road with no trace of him. The family thinks he's been kidnapped, killed or simply died. He's not found and, eventually, declared legally dead. Four years later, he's spotted in Toronto but skips town before police can catch up to him. This is where the episode's first broadcast ends.

After the episode had aired, he was traced to Hamilton and the police got him. Turns out, back in his youth, he worked for a railyard and a robbery occurred. The railyard was looking at him as a scapegoat. He ran, changed his name, met his wife, settled down, had kids, all the while hiding the criminal episode of his past. Then, as he approached retirement, he realized when he tried to collect his pension, the game would be up and his family would find out. So he ran away.

In the end, turns out the railyard never filed charges against him. He had no criminal record at all. All his hiding was for not. He was reunited with his family and, while his family were happy to have him back, they were decidedly upset with him. I understand. It's one thing to panic and bolt, but he stayed away from his wife, kids, grandkids for four years with no explanation given to them at all. They thought he was dead! That's a hell of a thing to do to your family.

Interesting story, though.

This guy didn't have to worry about his family finding him, because he offed them before disappearing and starting a new life.

[Fark user image 850x1164]


Paul Desmond, we hardly knew ye.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: I'd actually like to see a move about D.B. Cooper confessing just before dying, which in turn sets off a massive hunt for the cash.   It could work either as a comedy or something very dark.   Unfortunately Hollywood is no longer interesting in making movies for grownups.


A bunch of the money was actually found. It had washed down a river and ended up in a sandbank, IIRC.
 
