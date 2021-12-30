 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Caption this soccer player   (static.emol.cl) divider line
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
static.emol.clView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tattoo on hand -  1) Kick ball toward stringy thing.  2) Dive on grass often.

"Ah, got it."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mentos. The fresh maker.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Hmmm...I wonder if anyone can smell any alcohol on my breath?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can still smell Subby's mom.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chad suddenly realized he forgot to dive and clutch his shin after his opponent standing next to him sneezed.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When my ass sweat tastes like Gatorade I know I'm fully hydrated!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God I'm bored with soccer.  When does the rugby season kick off?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whoo whoo whoo whoo
Whoo whoo whoo whoo
Whoo whoo whoo whoo
Whoo whoo whoo whoo
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
By giving my opponent an "oil change" I can smell his sweetness!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mmmm...it tastes just like raisins.
 
