 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been nixed for our listener voted EOYC. So remember, if the show sucks, it's your fault. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #294. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
37
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 30 Dec 2021 at 12:30 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
I am so excited for this show
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Squeeeeee!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]


clearly not a pF cat, as it's listening to classical. NTTAWWT.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]

clearly not a pF cat, as it's listening to classical. NTTAWWT.


*side eye*

Dammit, scnw, it's just a phone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon


Why do you do this to yourself?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I might be here for the entire show today. I don' think I can get off my street. (Had a UPS driver help me get my car unstuck yesterday, and more white shiat fell last night)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon

Why do you do this to yourself?


because he's hoping it's jazz
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x283]

clearly not a pF cat, as it's listening to classical. NTTAWWT.

*side eye*

Dammit, scnw, it's just a phone

now tuned to excellent music!

[Fark user image 425x283]

fixed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon

Why do you do this to yourself?

because he's hoping it's jazz


This may or may not be true.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon

Why do you do this to yourself?


Still better than an IPA
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
I'm sure I'll figure out what they're talking about very soon

Why do you do this to yourself?


It's like a quiz.
They could be talking about almost anything as everything they say is fairly generic. You only need to change the occasional character name & it's almost the exact same conversation.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Everything morally speaking is so...everywhere"

What does that even mean?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pod people talking about gardening.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ummmm...."embroider" the truth?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love end of year countdowns, this is my second favorite one:

Gwarsenio Ranks All 30 High School CDs He Reviewed This Year
Youtube Sb-VshpUcDM
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pod people talking about gardening.


Pod people

LOLOLOLOLOL
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I dressed up for today's extravaganza

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a really good show. ....I don't know much about it....


Oh come on
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I dressed up for today's extravaganza

[i.pinimg.com image 450x650]


there are two kinds of people who wear bow ties. the first kind are pretentious douche bags. the second kind don't wear bow ties.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think it's time for the word "amazing" to take a well-earned vacation.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is like a live action BuzzFeed article
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: This is like a live action BuzzFeed article


that happened once, in an episode of bojack horseman.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I think it's time for the word "amazing" to take a well-earned vacation.


I'm waiting for "character development" again.

They're talking about what they'd like to watch now
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I think it's time for the word "amazing" to take a well-earned vacation.


What an amazing thought?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled: I think it's time for the word "amazing" to take a well-earned vacation.

What an amazing thought?


It's time for question marks at the end of statements to take a well-earned vacation.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buenas noches guapos, pingüinos y pingüinos guapos!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I tuned in too early. I hate musicals.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I tuned in too early. I hate musicals.


Give it a couple minutes :p
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
duckpoopy:

It's time for question marks at the end of statements to take a well-earned vacation.

You have an amazing point there?
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good evening everyone!

I made it! Present!  Whew....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled: I think it's time for the word "amazing" to take a well-earned vacation.

What an amazing thought?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.