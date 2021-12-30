 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Navy seizes 849 pounds of heroin in Arabian Sea, worth $4 million. All 37 pounds expected to make it to port   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Illegal drug trade, Middle East, USS Tempest, Pakistan, USS Typhoon, pounds of heroin, Afghanistan, Heroin  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.


It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.


So...piracy.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.

So...piracy.


Yarr
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Navy has strict drug tests. I doubt they will keep any of it. however, I would assume they could sell it to the highest bidder when it gets to states.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.

So...piracy.


Nope, you don't seem to understand naval law or "piracy."

Under international law, unflagged / stateless ships enjoy no protections at all, and can be boarded at will.

Notice how no one is protesting this seizure?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must suck to know they were caught by Americans when they were heading to Asia.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The Navy has strict drug tests. I doubt they will keep any of it. however, I would assume they could sell it to the highest bidder when it gets to states.


It's not terribly uncommon for a sailor to get busted trying to move drugs. Navy ships don't exactly go through customs or inspection when they pull into a port.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we may not be able to pay for healthcare or education but at least we can afford to police something pointless on the other side of the world
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All nine crew members identified themselves as Iranian nationals, according to Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

Are there some who call him Tim?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mail Order American Husband: It's not terribly uncommon for a sailor to get busted trying to move drugs


You have a good point there. Then again, 840 lbs of smack is hard to put in a duffle bag.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Mail Order American Husband: It's not terribly uncommon for a sailor to get busted trying to move drugs

You have a good point there. Then again, 840 lbs of smack is hard to put in a duffle bag.


It's not an all or nothing situation.

/unless you were joking
//which you probably were
///or can say you were now that there's a an explaination
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your honor, these are plainly kilograms, not pounds. I move to dismiss!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The American Navy is working hard to ensure more Americans die of Fentanyl overdose because there isn't enough real Heroin available.

/Don't do drugs kids. But if you do make sure they are not cut with garbage like Fentanyl.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: The Navy has strict drug tests. I doubt they will keep any of it. however, I would assume they could sell it to the highest bidder when it gets to states.


Or just sell it to whatever allied drug dealers we have over there
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Cafe Threads: BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.

So...piracy.

Nope, you don't seem to understand naval law or "piracy."

Under international law, unflagged / stateless ships enjoy no protections at all, and can be boarded at will.

Notice how no one is protesting this seizure?


Fly the Stateless Flag with Fringes next time.  If you don't have fringes, fly tassels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.

So...piracy.


Next up you'll be blathering about how taxes are theft
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm actually a bit surprised at the valuation. That almost seems low...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What 849 pounds of heroine might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: What 849 pounds of heroine might look like:

[Fark user image 500x310]


I would rather have the heroin than Tons O' Fun.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Mail Order American Husband: It's not terribly uncommon for a sailor to get busted trying to move drugs

You have a good point there. Then again, 840 lbs of smack is hard to put in a duffle bag.


Yeah, but your average navy sailor can kiester it.


/just kidding
//thank you for your service
 
Tabletop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Well we may not be able to pay for healthcare or education but at least we can afford to police something pointless on the other side of the world


The global heroin trade is a big source of income for terrorism.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Woot a junkie will live an other day 🙄

/
Former coke  addict.
//
Not sure I'm completely glad to be alive
///
Depends on the day
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Woot a junkie will live an other day 🙄

/
Former coke  addict.
//
Not sure I'm completely glad to be alive
///
Depends on the day


Seriously, is your goal each day to make Fark a more depressing place for everyone else?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: Cafe Threads: BigNumber12: johnryan51: Why isn't this piracy? They weren't in US waters.

It was a stateless vessel, it was fair game for anyone to seize.

So...piracy.

Nope, you don't seem to understand naval law or "piracy."

Under international law, unflagged / stateless ships enjoy no protections at all, and can be boarded at will.

Notice how no one is protesting this seizure?


I'm sure the owner and crew of the ship are protesting and Iran and Afghanistan are pretending they've never met.

I also don't understand the rules around this - at all - but at face value it feels an awful lot like bullying and stealing - is heroin illegal in international waters according to international law?
 
