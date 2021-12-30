 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   After deciding Indiana is not enough of an embarrassment, State Senator drafts bill to eliminate the use of turn signals   (billtrack50.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Indiana, where pi=3.2
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Half of the people don't use the f****** things anyway.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOW MUCH SIGNAL I NEED TO CUT ACROSS EIGHT LANE?
Youtube LLuaPZWkvZ0
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess some legislator nearly got a DUI after a cop pulled him over for this.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW owners ecstatic
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want freedom but never saw this turn of events.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: BMW owners ecstatic


OR

BMW owners don't see how this changes anything.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, now which bogus excuse will cops use to pull people over for an illegal search?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news for people who drive BMW's.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe he's doing it ironically?
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Indiana drivers could get worse than they are.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, state senator got a ticket yesterday for lane change violation (I'm guessing) and filed this the next day.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sponsors (1)
Aaron Freeman (R)*,

Say it ain't so, Gener!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY I SIGNAL ALL THE TIME

with my "special" finger
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Guess some legislator nearly got a DUI after a cop pulled him over for this.


Or his boozy wife...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn signals are just another way the government keeps track of where you are going
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was any doubt about Russian influence in US legislation, a bill that makes Russian dashcam footage into the basis of law should resolve all of that doubt.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live turn signals are used as a confirmation of a previously completed event.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Wait, now which bogus excuse will cops use to pull people over for an illegal search?


You're speeding?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I am the only one on the road that uses turn signals. It must confuse the people behind me all the time.

"oh his brake light is blinking on and off on  the right side"
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Wait, now which bogus excuse will cops use to pull people over for an illegal search?


Oh god, is this the motive? To make anti-racist criminology seem insane?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Turn signals are just another way the government keeps track of where you are going


Exactly. That's why I hooked my blinkers up to a random noise generator.

GOOD LUCK, G MEN
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Russian dashcam footage


most of those people in those videos are drunk. There's no other explanation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If there was any doubt about Russian influence in US legislation, a bill that makes Russian dashcam footage into the basis of law should resolve all of that doubt.


Russian-style "Everyone has a dashcam" would sure as hell resolve a shiatload of problems in assigning accident responsibility, and getting terminal farkups and scammers out from behind the wheel.  I don't care who pioneered the idea, I'll take it
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Massachusetts where using a blinkah is giving information to the enemy.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another blow against tyranny has been struck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could get behind outlawing it as a pretense for pulling someone over. But repealing it all together? Get ready for some statewide insurance rate hikes
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wishtv.com/news/i-team-8/​i​ndiana-gop-lawmakers-bill-would-repeal​-law-requiring-turn-signals/

"The short explanation is that IC 9-21-8-24 is technically the requirement to give a turn signal, while IC 9-21-8-25 is the requirement to give the turn signal a certain number of feet before the turn. So, there is still a requirement to signal in code, it just no longer has an accompanying distance specification.
Sen. Freeman described it to me this morning that If you pull out of the lot at the Statehouse on Ohio with your turn signal on the whole time before taking a right turn onto Capital you could still technically get pulled over because it is less than footage than currently specified in code."
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Turn signals are just another way the government keeps track of where you are going


Big Blinker is coming for you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Exactly. That's why I hooked my blinkers up to a random noise generator.


I hooked up my steering wheel horn to a siren once. It was good for about a week. I would hit the horn, the siren would come on and I would flash my lights and what do you know, people actually got out of my way and pulled over to the side of the road.

Hey, I was young and dumb. It happens.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John the Magnificent: Where I live turn signals are used as a confirmation of a previously completed event.


We call that the courtesy blink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Another blow against tyranny has been struck!

[Fark user image 850x1141]


I can only imagine how many times he was pulled over.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans: slowly pulling out the Jenga pieces of society until the whole thing collapses into ruin.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: ImpendingCynic: Wait, now which bogus excuse will cops use to pull people over for an illegal search?

You're speeding?


"License plate light was out."
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Another blow against tyranny has been struck!

[Fark user image image 850x1141]


Do not post pictures of my vehicle! Take this down immediately!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: "License plate light was out."


nah...the cops today just say "I smell pot" and it's game over.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: https://www.wishtv.com/news/i-team-8/​i​ndiana-gop-lawmakers-bill-would-repeal​-law-requiring-turn-signals/

"The short explanation is that IC 9-21-8-24 is technically the requirement to give a turn signal, while IC 9-21-8-25 is the requirement to give the turn signal a certain number of feet before the turn. So, there is still a requirement to signal in code, it just no longer has an accompanying distance specification.
Sen. Freeman described it to me this morning that If you pull out of the lot at the Statehouse on Ohio with your turn signal on the whole time before taking a right turn onto Capital you could still technically get pulled over because it is less than footage than currently specified in code."


That's what I figured it was about.  First thing that popped into my head was that with the distance requirement, I'd be breaking the law turning into my driveway after turning onto my street.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me wonders if this was just clerical oversight. "We are going to repeal IC 9-21-8-25!"

*months later, reads the bill*

"Turn signals!? What the Fark! I meant IC 9-22-8-25 goddamnit! The one about my underage girlfriend!"
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bennie Crabtree: If there was any doubt about Russian influence in US legislation, a bill that makes Russian dashcam footage into the basis of law should resolve all of that doubt.

Russian-style "Everyone has a dashcam" would sure as hell resolve a shiatload of problems in assigning accident responsibility, and getting terminal farkups and scammers out from behind the wheel.  I don't care who pioneered the idea, I'll take it


Tying traffic tickets to police dashcam footage would certainly help. "You say they didn't signal? Submit the dashcam footage with the ticket and the ticket will be processed."
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: hissatsu: Another blow against tyranny has been struck!

[Fark user image 850x1141]

I can only imagine how many times he was pulled over.


Never. Cops disregard me completely now!
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I think I am the only one on the road that uses turn signals. It must confuse the people behind me all the time.

"oh his brake light is blinking on and off on  the right side"


I have yet to see anyone signal their exit from a roundabout and I'm sure I confuse anyone who notices me doing it.

I think the law is kinda dumb, use your right indicator to signal an exit when the person waiting typically can't see your right side indicator, but I follow it.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: So, state senator got a ticket yesterday for lane change violation (I'm guessing) and filed this the next day.


In Austin, it's usually some dumbass Republican state rep getting busted for soliciting a ho.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love turn signals as an idea, but unfortunately here they're more of a 'please lock me out' indicator than a 'please be careful in case I didn't see you' indicator.

If I'm trying to move over in slow heavy traffic, I absolutely avoid them.   At speed, I try to ensure I have enough room not only to move over safely, but to move over safely with enough margin nobody's going to lock me out by speeding up before I'm already over... THEN I use them just in case somebody's moved into my blind spot after the shoulder check.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Turn signals are just another way the government keeps track of where you are going


Like Birds?
/who aren't real
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Tying traffic tickets to police dashcam footage would certainly help. "You say they didn't signal? Submit the dashcam footage with the ticket and the ticket will be processed."


I heard somewhere that if a car is in an accident the police can check if the brake lights and signal lights were on or before the moment of impact. Not sure how true it is but that's what I heard.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Another blow against tyranny has been struck!

[Fark user image image 850x1141]


The delusion in these people is very strong
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: https://www.wishtv.com/news/i-team-8/i​ndiana-gop-lawmakers-bill-would-repeal​-law-requiring-turn-signals/

"The short explanation is that IC 9-21-8-24 is technically the requirement to give a turn signal, while IC 9-21-8-25 is the requirement to give the turn signal a certain number of feet before the turn. So, there is still a requirement to signal in code, it just no longer has an accompanying distance specification.
Sen. Freeman described it to me this morning that If you pull out of the lot at the Statehouse on Ohio with your turn signal on the whole time before taking a right turn onto Capital you could still technically get pulled over because it is less than footage than currently specified in code."

That's what I figured it was about.  First thing that popped into my head was that with the distance requirement, I'd be breaking the law turning into my driveway after turning onto my street.


I'm pretty sure 90% of cops would have no idea, the remaining 10% would have no way to measure the distance required, and 99% of judges would throw out tickets on sheer principle.

That said, the law is based on letter, not intent. And if you say "will use their signal" but you don't define for how long, all you need is a length of "not zero" and you win. A.K.A., some idiot is going to make a steering wheel mod where if you turn the wheel more than a couple degrees, it automatically flashes your turn signal once. And so that counts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Never. Cops disregard me completely now!


really?  Good to know. I have some product from Mexico I need driven to Miami FL. Interested?

LOL
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This law is specifically for people with 'special licenses' aka 'state senators. It's not for the general public, which makes this ploy even dumber.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: maybe he's doing it ironically?


I don't think they have irony in Indiana yet
 
