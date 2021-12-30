 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   "Hey, Granny. Can we have a look at your Ring doorbell footage since some guy was shot in front of your house?" ... "Sure, here, have a look, I hate crime in this neighborhood...Oh, my. That's my grandson there with the gun" (Tag for the grandson)   (wpxi.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Life imitates art.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to the criminal complaint filed against Reed, the victim went to the house owned by Reed's grandparents to meet a woman."


So was the grandson catfishing or did he shoot granny's side piece?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snitches get stiches, Grandma.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...


He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
+
        "That's Contrapment"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is this tagged as "Left Wing Politics"....come on Fark.
 
tothekor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.


Then let's abolish all gun laws! They seem useless, right?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...


With a name like Tayvon?  Doubt it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why is this tagged as "Left Wing Politics"....come on Fark.


Every accusation, a confession.
 
Randrew
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The video also shows the same man standing on the side of the church"

I'll guess the church is a steel building and Tayvon was wearing magnetic shoes.


optikeye: Why is this tagged as "Left Wing Politics"....come on Fark.


Yes.  Even the article says the victim was winged on the right.
 
trialpha
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why is this tagged as "Left Wing Politics"....come on Fark.


It's about a shooting, which could theoretically lead to people calling for more gun restrictions?
The shooter in the article wasn't allowed to have a gun because of charges as a juvenile?
The article didn't confirm whether or not the gun was okay, because that's all that matters?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tothekor: Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.

Then let's abolish all gun laws! They seem useless, right?


Certainly didn't seem to do anything this time.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Video from the grandmother's Ring:

The Ring - Cursed Video Tape (Full Version)
Youtube 8osPqwMQCJQ
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tothekor: Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.

Then let's abolish all gun laws! They seem useless, right?


well . . .  maybe enforce the ones we have?  Can we try that?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: tothekor: Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.

Then let's abolish all gun laws! They seem useless, right?

well . . .  maybe enforce the ones we have?  Can we try that?


That might just work.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you give the cops any footage without a warrant or talking to a lawyer tag applies to you too
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.


Not to mention other laws that failed, like attempted murder and/or aggravated assault.

It's as though every law fails when someone gets charged for breaking one!  MIND BLOWN!!!
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...


Which one?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tothekor: Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.

Then let's abolish all gun laws! They seem useless, right?


Along with laws that restrict other rights, like Texas's abortion of an anti-abortion law.

Seems like a fair trade. Dump them all.
 
Alcoholycaust
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Destructor: LarrySouth: Another outstanding member of a well-regulated militia...

He wasn't allowed to have a gun. Yet somehow he got one. Somehow, gun laws failed.


It couldn't be the for profit gun industry making them widely available for no reason other than said profit.
 
