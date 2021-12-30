 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Where in the world is Bigfoot? Maybe Illinois   (yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Unlikely, Bigfoot, Illinois, Primate, Gigantopithecus, famous footage of Bigfoot, Illinois man, alleged Bigfoot sighting, 59-year-old engineer  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 10:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigfoot is on the Wisconsin - Illinois State line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bigfoot is inter-dimensional, subby. Bigfoot is everywhere it wants to be whenever it wants it wants to be there. Duh.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where is Big Butt?  It can't be that one state is hoarding both Big Foot and Big Butt.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
worldteeshirt.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bigfoot is getting some attention lately. Like UFOs, the more media mentions, the more sightings that will follow.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His legend is real.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't a Bigfoot, it was just an indigenous Dikta. Easy mistake to make.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This looks more like Florida than Illinois

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Am I the only one old enough to remember the Murphysboro Monster?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Teddy Roosevelt had all the Squatches rounded up and contained in a top secret preserve, suspected to be hidden deep in eastern Washington/ northern Idaho.

This is rumored to be where Deep State both got it's name and originated.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We get sightings every few years east of me. It's call the Dupont monster, used to be a Dupont facility by there. It's a heavily wooded area just south of the Illinois river and I believe a national guard training site is nearby. Could be a random black bear is being seen and they say it's a Bigfoot.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Warning Nsfw language
9 footer
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hes up there in Vermont, it is.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds as fake as the ball-earth theory.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Down in St Louis.  I saw it crush a few cars at the open house in 2019
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Down in St Louis.  I saw it crush a few cars at the open house in 2019


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where in the world is Bigfoot? Maybe Illinois


Where in the world is Charlize Theron? Maybe my bed.**


**- equally unlikely
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Bigfoot story:

Back in 74, me an another kid went out looking for Bigfoot.   There was a story of him near Vandalia but that could have been a crazy old dude living in a cave.

There were a bunch of oil roads north of town.  Roads that just went out to stripper wells and holding tanks.  No one went out there.  So we took our bikes out there.

We came across a bunch of cars parked on both sides.  We thought "High school party" so we dropped the bikes and went down the road.  Off to the left there was a spot where there was a stripper well and some oil tanks.  There were also about 40 guys including five of them in KKK whites.  There was a guy, he ran the local gas station. I went to school with one of his kids.  He had a bullhorn.  He was yelling about an invasion of the yellow and the black and the brown races and we turned around and got out of there as fast as we could.

Thought we got away without being seen but a few days later, my dad told me I wasn't supposed to be out on those oil field roads - especially at night.  Teenagers like to drink and drive on them and you never know what could happen.

Oh and by the way, Bigfoot was at the rally.  Way in the back, drinking beer.  Didn't seem he was totally sold on what the guy was selling but the beer was cold and it beats running across highways which was his normal night routine.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm currently in Virginia.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
in your mom
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Bigfoot is getting some attention lately. Like UFOs, the more media mentions, the more sightings that will follow.


Ain't self-reinforcing feedback loops grand?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Bigfoot bit my sister once.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The term, Bigfoot, is perjorative, racist even maybe.  Whatever it is, it isn't Woke. They can't help how big their feet are and it's wrong to label them based upon something they had no control over.  Between that and those Slim Jim commercials we are going to end up crippling this erstwhile largely unknown people with eating disorders and footbinding. Just STOP!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: A Bigfoot bit my sister once.


Who hasn't?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where in the world is Bigfoot? Maybe Illinois

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"You've probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot - that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen."

You mean that footage of a guy in a suit? The footage that was debunked last millennia? Yeah, I've seen it.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Matthew Moneymaker? BWAHAHAHAHA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His name's Darryl!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.