(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Loose emus chased by crews make news   (wjactv.com) divider line
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The crews should have used booze to make the emus snooze.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do they taste like chicken?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you happen to spot a loose emu in the area, you're asked to call 814-445-1525

" 'ello.  My name is Rodney Hull and I've got an emu under me 'rm.  Where am I?  Well, dead, actually.  I died in 1999.  Yes.  When the moon exploded.  That was a rough year too.  People don't seem to remember it..."

Sergeant Major:  Now.  Now.  Stop that.  Stop that right now.  'aven't you got any work to do, 'arry?  Any work?  Well, go for a walk around the place and think about your sad life choices.  This is just silly.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I blame this asshole and his stupid commercials which play incessantly on every form of mass media available.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Didn't read the article; just needed to vent about stupid insurance commercials.
//Flo and Jamie from Progressive can also go to hell and die.
///Thank you for coming to my TedRant.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Memes amused due to this news!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Emu sounds like an app for buying milk.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never go "tsk, tsk, tsk" to an emu.

Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Emu sounds like an app for buying milk.


That's emoo. Emu is for purchasing microns.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I blame this asshole and his stupid commercials which play incessantly on every form of mass media available.
[Fark user image 400x400]
/Didn't read the article; just needed to vent about stupid insurance commercials.
//Flo and Jamie from Progressive can also go to hell and die.
///Thank you for coming to my TedRant.


When the first second of a Liberty Mutual commercial comes on, I grab the remote and mute the f*cking sound.

No way do I want to hear their crappy jingle 3 times in a row.

F*cking bastards

I want to find the Madison Avenue Ad exec who came up with this stupid sh*t and give him an enema.
 
