(The Week)   The BBC apologizes for booking Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer, and fellow child rapist Alan Dershowitz as the "impartial legal analyst" commenting on the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. Those responsible for the fault, have been sacked   (theweek.com) divider line
35 Comments
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here to put the recent nighttime henhouse raids into perspective, a local Fox.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing he's also been disinvited from the BBC vineyards
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just focus on the giant owl kid, it will all be over in a minute, I'm all out of Viagra.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ball sacked?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You have to admit, this was really farking funny
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Missed an opportunity. "We invited you as an impartial expert, but it turns out you have a past involvement. Would you explain yada yada?"
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He is the biggest POS around.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too late.  He's yours now.  Now give-backs.  Have him write an op-ed about how the age of consent should be lowered to 15.
 
djfitz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subbys green was longer than the article.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like that the BBC will investigate themselves.  I bet they find that one of their producers took a bribe from "team pedo-billionaire."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bumbling British coonts trying to out do Nice Polite Republicans?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I like that the BBC will investigate themselves.  I bet they find that one of their producers took a bribe from "team pedo-billionaire."


That's a funny way of spelling "Prince Andrew".
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x451]


They are sacking his parents?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I like that the BBC will investigate themselves.  I bet they find that one of their producers took a bribe from "team pedo-billionaire."


Fark user imageView Full Size
Approves.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Where all the 15-year-olds at?"
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BBC- "one of the most shocking things the BBC has done in years."

FOX- "Oh, is it Wednesday already?"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope this asshole FAFO. In this case, Literally.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope that Ghislaine squeals on every child-farker, including and especially Dershowitz.  His mug shot would make me happy.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Ker_Thwap: I like that the BBC will investigate themselves.  I bet they find that one of their producers took a bribe from "team pedo-billionaire."

That's a funny way of spelling "Prince Andrew".


Yout say potahto, I say potato.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was an Audience of One on Night After Night with Allan Havey back in the late eighties/early 90s.
The guest the day I was there with Alan Dershowitz promoting his book "Chutzpah"

The next night was Anna Nicole Smith.

"How's that for being born under a bad sign"
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile people were shocked when Toobin happened
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: They are sacking his parents?


They've already been sacked and resting comfortably in their graves.
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only there was someway they could have found information or "news" about this person before they had him on.
It really is a mystery, I guess we'll never know.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I like that the BBC will investigate themselves.  I bet they find that one of their producers took a bribe from "team pedo-billionaire."


So greedy! Mark Thompson needed no bribes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Television news media cares less about morality or ethics (i.e. not at all) and only whether some smart looking old white man can string sentences together, or a buffy-type pretty woman.

Adding to the BBC's problems is that their leadership positions have been captured by the Tories. They haven't been independent as a news org for a long time now.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's really bad when the BBC falls below the standards of Fox News.

I'm perfectly fine with "Romeo and Juliette" laws, but age of consent laws are there for a purpose.

I'm hoping Ghislaine is reading "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings".  It's a great read and very topical.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm hoping Ghislaine is reading "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings".  It's a great read and very topical.


No she won't be reading that. This is what she will be reading.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I hope this asshole FAFO. In this case, Literally.


The FA happened already. I hope he gets to the FO soonish.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Listen, Alan was interviewed by an aging female reporter and wants you all to know that he did indeed keep his underwear on for the entire interview.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pc_gator: BBC- "one of the most shocking things the BBC has done in years."

FOX- "Oh, is it Wednesday already?"


Except that, according to the article, FoxNews introduced Dershowitz, disclosed that he was Epstein's lawyer, said he (Dershowitz) was also accused of wrongdoing, and asked him his view as an involved person.  I'm not seeing what FoxNews did wrong.

The BBC held him out to be an unbiased lawyer giving an opinion as an outsider.  FoxNews fully disclosed that he is heavily involved in the case and was giving an opinion as an involved person.  It would be no different than if they interviewed the prosecutor or the defense attorney.  It's perfectly normal to interview a lawyer or other person involved in a case.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Listen, Alan was interviewed by an aging female reporter and wants you all to know that he did indeed keep his underwear on for the entire interview.


I think you meant to write "his Depends"

or these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
