(NBC Washington)   D.C. Metro announces that it will not be allowing any of its series-7000 cars back into service on news that, holy shiat, those things'll kill you   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Scary, Arlington County, Virginia, Washington Metro, Blue Line, Fairfax County, Virginia, latest setback, Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, 7000-series railcars, safety oversight agency  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WMATA is so completely incompetent, and that incompetence is so entrenched, that I doubt these cars will come back into service in my lifetime. Their employees falsify inspection records, sleep on the job, steal overtime, and otherwise do nothing for hours at a time. I doubt even if they wanted to do proper inspections that they could, because they don't have any qualified people.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really a clusterf*ck and another example of how f*cked up Metro is.

They knew these cars were dangerous back in 2017 and just shrugged their shoulders and said "meh".

https://www.npr.org/local/305/2021/10​/​18/1047038040/metro-7000-series-safety​-problems-could-have-resulted-in-a-cat​astrophic-event

They were also so wobbly on the tracks they were cracking peoples house foundations.

https://wamu.org/story/17/03/03/anoth​e​r-d-c-neighborhood-says-metros-new-tra​ins-shaking-homes/

Metro then investigated  and basically said "Fake news! Those 7000 series cars are fine!"

Also Phase 2 of the Silver Line was supposed to open 3 years ago:

https://wjla.com/news/local/three-yea​r​s-late-and-counting-opening-of-phase-2​-of-silver-line-pushed-back-again

Still no opening date set and it's been plagued by incompetence and corruption:

Cracks were discovered in some concrete support girders in July 2015, causing work to be temporarily halted.

By January 2018, it was reported that 76% of Phase II construction was completed.[87] However, a few months later it was discovered that multiple sections of cement walls of the new Metro stations were improperly designed, making them prone to water infiltration. Construction contractors took action to fix the problem and said it would not impact the extension's projected 2020 opening.[88]

The contractor Capital Rail Construction (CRC) and the supplier Universal Concrete pledged to fix the problem, and CRC also committed to spraying the concrete with a special sealant every 10 years as needed. Later, in May 2018, the federal district court in Alexandria, Virginia unsealed allegations by a former employee at Universal Concrete Corporation that precast concrete used in five of the six Phase 2 Silver Line stations had been produced from aggregate from a different quarry than the one specified in construction contracts.

[89] Officials took four core samples from each of the five affected stations for microscopic testing to determine whether the panels complied with project requirements.[89] That July, the governments of Virginia and the United States sued Universal Concrete for providing false records and defective materials.[90] In September 2018, it was revealed that about 400 of the concrete rail ties on Phase II were defective, in that they caused the rails to bend outward. However, Metro and CRC were not able to agree on a solution before that December.

In September 2020, the Metro Office of Inspector General (OIG) reported that more cracks were discovered in five of the six new stations on the second phase and wants the concrete panels to be replaced before the WMATA Board accepts responsibility and opens the new extension. In light of ongoing issues, as well as budget cuts resulting from declining ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro pushed back the opening of the Phase 2 extension first to July 2021,[114][115] and on December 15, 2020 to Fall of 2021.

Spoiler: It didn't open in the Fall of 2021.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will obviously spell disaster for Democrats come the fall.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident revealed that the wheels on some of the railcars were spreading too far apart.

Designing railcars based on wimmen's hips?

And/Or

So there is a chance the tracks might bend?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: after a derailment.....near the Arlington Cemetery station.

convenient
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe outsource the whole thing to some nice Euro company that knows how to handle these cutting edge high tech inventions.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I can buy a couple for cheap as a new home.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great getting around DC will be harder than ever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: after a derailment.....near the Arlington Cemetery station.

convenient


Arlington Cemetery is nearly full.  Unknown Soldier out front should have told ya
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather (civil engineer with wide experience building dams and the tunneling involved) quit/fired for not signing off on a Metro tunnel in the mid 70s. Tunnel partially collapsed shortly afterwards, before the line was opened.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident revealed that the wheels on some of the railcars were spreading too far apart.

How's your mom, subby?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Maybe outsource the whole thing to some nice Euro company that knows how to handle these cutting edge high tech inventions.


Bro...you know how this works. If it gets outsourced...it will get outsourced to a company that didn't exist 2 minutes ago and only has one employee...in Washington State.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Designing railcars based on wimmen's hips?


No, no.  Everyone knows that they're designed based on horse butts.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And dumbass pundits thought this saga would only last a month.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for the Union Label 1981 classic ad
Youtube QO7VUklDlQw
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The decision to buy those cars really, ahem, went off the rails.
I'll see myself out.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washing​t​on_Metro_rolling_stock

The 7000 series was manufactured by Kawasaki. Or is the issue in something else?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:

imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washing​t​on_Metro_rolling_stock

The 7000 series was manufactured by Kawasaki. Or is the issue in something else?


Well, see? This is what happens when you don't get that big report you have due to Mr. Kawasaki.  Clearly the guy can't even answer for his mistakes, either, since he was forced to commit Hara-kiri.

/You know these Japanese management techniques <shrug>
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You should probably avoid the DC metro...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: You should probably avoid the DC metro area...
[Fark user image 850x598]


FTFY.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The incident revealed that the wheels on some of the railcars were spreading too far apart.

Designing railcars based on wimmen's hips?

And/Or

So there is a chance the tracks might bend?


It is an absolute certainty that tracks will bend.   "Track geometry" is a real thing, and periodic measurements are not just a good idea, they are required by the FRA.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
need a new announcement for all the other cars in service

'this is NOT a 7000-series train...'
 
electricjebus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heh, DC Metro is actually what caused me to get Uber on my phone.  The last time I was in DC was for a cousin's wedding a few years ago.  I flew out there with my mom and loaded up a couple metro cards at the airport station with enough money to ferry us around for a long weekend.

We missed 4 trains between the airport and our hotel.  Upon reflection it was my fault.  Of course my then 70 year old mom who grew up in rural Ohio and later moved to St. Louis, Missouri didn't know how to move through a subway system.  She kept asking questions and taking in the "sights".

The next day my sister recommended Uber as "an adventure" and I was instantly sold.  I think I still have a couple metro cards with 20 or 30 dollars on them somewhere in my house.

/Turned out to be a great vacation, my cousin had an in with somebody at the hotel.
//$130.00 a night in DC I figured it would be some flea bag, but when we finally walked out of the metro station a couple blocks away from the hotel I immediately noticed the Capitol building.
///Beautiful wedding, Cherry Blossom Parade, hotel right on the national mall etc... The rooms were regularly $500.00 a night.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somehow the 7000 series cars seem like the least dangerous part of the Metro

https://wtop.com/dc/2021/12/trains-by​p​assing-anacostia-metro-station-after-m​an-shot/

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/lo​c​al/dc/person-at-columbia-heights-metro​-station-shoots-train-after-wednesday-​night-fight-on-board-wmata-says-dc/65-​d3b52175-5797-4ea0-b5b9-a98126edc056

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/metrobus-riders-exchange-gunfire-in​-southeast-dc-metro/2903912/

https://wjla.com/news/local/columbia-​h​eights-metro-station-shooting-dc-polic​e-investigating-boy-shot

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/lo​c​al/virginia/pentagon-locked-down-after​-multiple-shots-fired-at-nearby-metro-​station/65-8a948db0-daba-4866-ae36-be7​7ae8c1026

https://wjla.com/news/local/wmata-dc-​m​etro-train-operator-appeared-to-fall-a​sleep-multiple-times-august-18-wrong-t​racks-ran-red-signal-wmsc-report-says
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]


Yet I keep getting told that Fark isn't my personal erotica site...
 
