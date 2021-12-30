 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Douchebag in an oversized pickup vs. douchebag who buys cars because Eminem told him to. Who wins?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, English-language films, American Legion, Northern Virginia, Truck, Virginia, Tire, driver of a Chrysler sedan, disturbing case of road rage  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Eminem douchebag brake-checked the pickup douchebag, then cut very recklessly across multiple lanes of traffic to get back in front after he was run out of the lane.

Shoot them both.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like two people who need to get a bus pass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thread over
followup comments will not be needed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even semi-civilized countries like Australia would suspend both their licenses.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Point of order: Eminem did the Chrysler 200 commercials. That's a 300.

Chrysler 'Imported From Detroit' Campaign: Super Bowl Commercial with Eminem
Youtube mYsFUFgOEmM
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
those are children driving cars.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Point of order: Eminem did the Chrysler 200 commercials. That's a 300.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mYsFUFgO​EmM]


And that's a regular sized Ram pickup, too.

That 300 driver sure got the hell out of there fast, though. Yes, dangerously, but he was gone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, a normal morning commute?

When it's happening to two a--holes and I'm not one of the a--holes, it's funny.  Resets my perspective on my own stupidity.   Until that a--hole tries to take my space in front of me!   And he tapped his breaks?  He's asking for it.  Oh.  She's asking for it.  Don't know how you managed to live as long as you did granny but you farked with the wrong Scion, grams.   I'll////  Oh.  Here's my exit.  You got off lucky, granny.  I bite my thumb at thou!
 
miscreant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: Virginia State Police said because there was no victim and no damage, they won't follow up with an investigation.

WTF? So instead of taking the licenses away from these idiots, who have shown they shouldn't be driving, you'll just wait until they actually maim or injure somebody before doing anything? Should be pretty easy to get the license plate numbers from the dash cam video
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to the DC area. Another reason I don't drive.

/username checks out.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're both losers, so nobody wins.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The insurance company?
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plenty of space in the right lanes. Even if you're going over the speed limit, if someone's tailgating you, get over and let them be someone else's problem. Brake checking escalates things, with predictable results.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fake. You can tell because Beltway traffic is actually moving.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

miscreant: FTFA: Virginia State Police said because there was no victim and no damage, they won't follow up with an investigation.

WTF? So instead of taking the licenses away from these idiots, who have shown they shouldn't be driving, you'll just wait until they actually maim or injure somebody before doing anything? Should be pretty easy to get the license plate numbers from the dash cam video


"What?  I have no idea what you're talking about.  That wasn't me driving my car."
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.