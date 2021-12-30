 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted she won't have to spend anymore time in a dank hell-hole New York jail, she's going to 'Disneyland'   (thesun.ie) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Prison, Penology, heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, final day of the trial, Federal Bureau of Prisons, New York jail, Maxwell's lawyers, 60-year-old  
•       •       •

1504 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2021 at 8:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maxwell faces the prospect a hefty 65 year sentence - meaning she will likely die in prison.

Hate to tell 'em, but it's not going to take nearly that long...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.


She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.


You'd have to really incentivize it for her.. plus you need physical evidence. I;m not sure that exists anymore with the hard drives being destroyed.

I would LOVE to see some big fish go down, but we have to accept that they never will.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, the inmates might garden and get some fresh vegetables!  The horror!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lovely place for her to not hang herself.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure I'd rather spend a weekend there than at actual Disneyland.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is The Sun directly submitting troll headlines now?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Oh no, the inmates might garden and get some fresh vegetables!  The horror!


Fresh vegetables to be turned into Loaf.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you say she was living in a hell hole?  At least you know where you stand


Spinal Tap - Hell Hole
Youtube Rk9aThIovMA
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: bthom37: Oh no, the inmates might garden and get some fresh vegetables!  The horror!

Fresh vegetables to be turned into Loaf.


seems they only grow cucumbers on the women's side.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they're gonna find 'her' penis when they do the cavity search.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "According to experts, Epstein's ex-lover will feel like she is in "Disneyland" if she is locked up at a federal jail in Connecticut rather than the hard-line jail in New York, where is she being held ahead of her sentencing."

What an odd thing to be an expert in.
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performative justice, "It's a damn show trial". No change is going to happen, the rest of the offenders will never get caught, kids are going to keep getting trafficked and raped by the people that Maxwell is going to protect by "committing suicide". It's the same shiat as when Bin Laden and all those "Taliban leaders" were killed over the years. It's all performative, to make people think "everything is okay now". Just smoke another joint and have another drink, go buy that $90k truck and go into debt for another 15 years, don't forget to stop at the pizza shop and grab 8000 calories to stuff your ever-increasing gut with, all the while imagining that you have a choice. Just stay nice and complacent.

I might be a little ornery today.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.


She is serving federal time. She will serve at minimum 80% of her time
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they let her have water there.

Effin Brit press.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself.

/just getting that out of the way
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danbury Connecticut?  Be sure to visit the John Oliver Sewage Processing Center on a day pass.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah IF Agolf Twitler becomes President again in 2024, you will see a pardon.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.

She is serving federal time. She will serve at minimum 80% of her time


If Trump wins, he will pardon her.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.


Lots of people like the idea of revenge and seeing those they don't like suffer. They often complain about how prisons aren't complete shiatholes where people are regularly brutalized and raped. You know, psychopaths.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Performative justice, "It's a damn show trial". No change is going to happen, the rest of the offenders will never get caught, kids are going to keep getting trafficked and raped by the people that Maxwell is going to protect by "committing suicide". It's the same shiat as when Bin Laden and all those "Taliban leaders" were killed over the years. It's all performative, to make people think "everything is okay now". Just smoke another joint and have another drink, go buy that $90k truck and go into debt for another 15 years, don't forget to stop at the pizza shop and grab 8000 calories to stuff your ever-increasing gut with, all the while imagining that you have a choice. Just stay nice and complacent.


badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.


Both of these are probably true.

I could see her on Jim Bakker's (or equivalent TBN successor show) crying repentance and what not.

In the meantime, the client base (with a couple of scapegoat exceptions) rocks right along with the next batch of targets.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.


Besides the fact that ongbok hit it with the 80% time thing, this case has reached Casey Anthony levels of notoriety.  People are going to remember, at bare minimum they're going to string together Maxwell-Epstein-pedophilia.

For me, I'm fine with her conditions being better.  Jail shouldn't be a walk in the park, but it should be "brutal" either.  These people in pre-trial detention are innocent until proven guilty, with an emphasis on INNOCENT.  Yes they are flight risks or other risks that warrants pre-trial detention, but this nationwide fetish on punishment for punishment's sake has to stop, or at bare minimum we have to be honest with ourselves about what incarceration is, and it ain't rehabilitation.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For someone that was born into wealth and has always had access to luxury without having ever really worked a day in her life, I doubt gardening and learning to have a vocation is going to feel like a vacation. I don't understand why people think prison should be torture. She's a piece of shiat, she's off the streets, kids are safe - problem solved.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah IF Agolf Twitler becomes President again in 2024, you will see a pardon.


I'll bet you 5 years of TF that's not happening.  In fact, make it until the heat death of the universe.
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to have to go to Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, AL pretty regularly. There is a federal prison camp on the property. Among the Air Force students, you'll see inmates in jumpsuits pushing mops, cutting grass, etc.  We were warned not to speak to them or make eye contact   It didn't look like too bad a place to serve time, actually.  It would be too good for Ghislaine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To be fair,
A) she's not a great risk to a general prison population. and it's not like the guards will let you leave for a spa treatment.
B) it makes it easier for epstein's people....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: johnphantom: Yeah IF Agolf Twitler becomes President again in 2024, you will see a pardon.

I'll bet you 5 years of TF that's not happening.  In fact, make it until the heat death of the universe.


I'm not sure. If he becomes the Republican nominee, I am pretty damn sure he is going to win. However, if he is not the nominee, then he will run independent and will split the Republican vote and whoever is Dem will win.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh and if he dies, whoever is Republican nominee will win.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She'll spend some time in lock up.  Enough to let her know she needs to keep her trap shut.
She'll get a couple of day passes.  Then a week.  Pretty soon, she'll be ankle monitored while she stays at the Hilton Suites.  (Prison overcrowding/not a dangerous criminal) If she continues to keep her trap shut, Maybe Britain will ask for her extradition to finish out her life on an estate keeping her trap shut.

If she starts sharing stories in Gen Pop, some DA might get wind of it and decide it's their turn to go after TFG, Bill Clinton or the top tier local who flew Epstien's Lolita Express.  Then the messy begins again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She'll spend some time in lock up.  Enough to let her know she needs to keep her trap shut.
She'll get a couple of day passes.  Then a week.  Pretty soon, she'll be ankle monitored while she stays at the Hilton Suites.  (Prison overcrowding/not a dangerous criminal) If she continues to keep her trap shut, Maybe Britain will ask for her extradition to finish out her life on an estate keeping her trap shut.

If she starts sharing stories in Gen Pop, some DA might get wind of it and decide it's their turn to go after TFG, Bill Clinton or the top tier local who flew Epstien's Lolita Express.  Then the messy begins again.


ah, someone who has seen the matrix around us
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's gonna get off easy there.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No matter how nice it looks a cage is a cage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.

You'd have to really incentivize it for her.. plus you need physical evidence. I;m not sure that exists anymore with the hard drives being destroyed.

I would LOVE to see some big fish go down, but we have to accept that they never will.


A variety of law firms have possession of at least some of Epstein's trove and are making bank for not releasing it.  All nice and legal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Harry Freakstorm: She'll spend some time in lock up.  Enough to let her know she needs to keep her trap shut.
She'll get a couple of day passes.  Then a week.  Pretty soon, she'll be ankle monitored while she stays at the Hilton Suites.  (Prison overcrowding/not a dangerous criminal) If she continues to keep her trap shut, Maybe Britain will ask for her extradition to finish out her life on an estate keeping her trap shut.

If she starts sharing stories in Gen Pop, some DA might get wind of it and decide it's their turn to go after TFG, Bill Clinton or the top tier local who flew Epstien's Lolita Express.  Then the messy begins again.

ah, someone who has seen the matrix around us


Naw.  I live in Illinois:  The Matrix State.
Every governor who gets "retired" is prosecuted "to the full extent of the law" for their Illinois crimes.  "They'll be the example Illinois isn't the state to fark around in as Governor."  They get tried and convicted and the wife weeps as the former governor is hauled off to prison for ten to twenty (that's a life sentence!).  Then, inside two years, they're seen 'visiting' home on weekends.  The wife gets ill and they get to visit her in the hospital.  Ankle monitoring.  Work release.  Playing golf was a business meeting.  He's trying to rebuild his life!  In five years of his conviction he's tooling around town with two blondes snorting coke off their boobs.  So what?  He did his time.

HairDude was federal.  Even then, he got walked by TFG.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.


But they'll still remember the Epstein jail hanging conspiracy.   They remember the guy that doesn't matter any more but not the living criminals.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: vudukungfu: Harry Freakstorm: She'll spend some time in lock up.  Enough to let her know she needs to keep her trap shut.
She'll get a couple of day passes.  Then a week.  Pretty soon, she'll be ankle monitored while she stays at the Hilton Suites.  (Prison overcrowding/not a dangerous criminal) If she continues to keep her trap shut, Maybe Britain will ask for her extradition to finish out her life on an estate keeping her trap shut.

If she starts sharing stories in Gen Pop, some DA might get wind of it and decide it's their turn to go after TFG, Bill Clinton or the top tier local who flew Epstien's Lolita Express.  Then the messy begins again.

ah, someone who has seen the matrix around us

Naw.  I live in Illinois:  The Matrix State.
Every governor who gets "retired" is prosecuted "to the full extent of the law" for their Illinois crimes.  "They'll be the example Illinois isn't the state to fark around in as Governor."  They get tried and convicted and the wife weeps as the former governor is hauled off to prison for ten to twenty (that's a life sentence!).  Then, inside two years, they're seen 'visiting' home on weekends.  The wife gets ill and they get to visit her in the hospital.  Ankle monitoring.  Work release.  Playing golf was a business meeting.  He's trying to rebuild his life!  In five years of his conviction he's tooling around town with two blondes snorting coke off their boobs.  So what?  He did his time.

HairDude was federal.  Even then, he got walked by TFG.


HairDude was guv when Trump Tower Chicago was built.  Fellow grifters always pardon each other.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.

You'd have to really incentivize it for her.. plus you need physical evidence. I;m not sure that exists anymore with the hard drives being destroyed.

I would LOVE to see some big fish go down, but we have to accept that they never will.


Bet she has videos, and all kinds of evidence squirrelled away.
Probably in several locations.
It's probably the reason she's still alive.
Why she hasn't been "suicided" yet.
 
AnyName
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.


I'm guessing that keeping her mouth shut is more likely to get her better treatment.  I'm basing this on the records immediately being sealed at the end of the trial.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

badplaid: She won't serve more than 5 or 6 years. She will be fast-tracked for all the benefits of "good behavior" and if she is smart, she will "find God" and latch on to the forgiveness train. With the news cycle the way that it is and the next 5 years likely being a shiatshow with the midterms and the elections, memories are short. People won't even recall what she was in there for.


Don't forget the tell-all book she will profit from.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnyName: AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.

I'm guessing that keeping her mouth shut is more likely to get her better treatment.  I'm basing this on the records immediately being sealed at the end of the trial.


She is still a target
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suicide watch?

Oh not again...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AnyName: AlwaysRightBoy: NewportBarGuy: Why do we give a f*ck? She's away from kids she can do this again to. That's the punishment and safeguard to us and out kids.

Jesus F*ck... just take the win.

She needs to sing some pedo tunes from her little black book first.

I'm guessing that keeping her mouth shut is more likely to get her better treatment.  I'm basing this on the records immediately being sealed at the end of the trial.


I am disappointed (but not surprised) that we didn't get any leaks about who was in those records.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.