(Vox)   What exactly is the difference between "pandemic" and "endemic"? Pandemic is when your unemployed brother-in-law camps on your couch for months. Endemic is when he finally moves out but keeps randomly asking for money   (vox.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its like a marvel movie, we get warned about them coming out and it doesn't take long for the ads to be absolutely everywhere, you can't escape them and everyone you talk with inevitably brings it up.  But then a few weeks go by and it largely disappears, only to come up in bored conversation with half-hearted recommendation to those lucky few who didn't see it already.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So you're saying it's not going to disappear like a miracle by Easter 2020?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But what about transdemic? Is that when the disease turns you into a bird or a wolf or something?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its like a marvel movie, we get warned about them coming out and it doesn't take long for the ads to be absolutely everywhere, you can't escape them and everyone you talk with inevitably brings it up.  But then a few weeks go by and it largely disappears, only to come up in bored conversation with half-hearted recommendation to those lucky few who didn't see it already.


Spider-man 8 was farking fantastic, go see it, but make sure you watch spider-man 1-7 first
 
