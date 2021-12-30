 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Old and Busted: Fake vaccination cards New Hotness: Fake positive tests to get out of court   (wtnh.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand. I'm not saying a necessarily agree with what he did, but I understand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please.  A "positive COVID test" was the 2020/2021 version of "My grandmother died."  Lord knows we used it to get out of going to a wedding (though in our defense it was certainly going to be a maskless affair with lots of folks who were not even trying to social distance.  Oh, and a hurricane was on its way).

We did not use it to get out of going to funerals, though (4 this year!).  That's just asking for bad karma.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy that was about to be PIPed at Amazon (basically you're fired, but they let you pretend for a month that you can turn things around). He called in with fake COVID to buy himself another two weeks so his next set of stocks could vest. I don't blame him at all.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To avoid court"

For what... a week?  Court isn't going to forget you, dude.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are people really incapable of just saying "no"?  Just say you didn't want to go because a wedding with a group of people was a horrible idea.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has ELEVEN cases pending. This guy merits his own sitcom or COPS type of series.

And he apparently hasn't learned that after a few cases the cops start stopping you on sight just to see what you might be up to today.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, I show up for jury duty with a tube up my nose and a bottle of O2. I just over think these situations.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've never had one, but from the news stories it seems like the real tests give positives about half the time whether you have COVID or not. So you just keep testing until you get a result you like.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people are getting off jury duty with this excuse. Speaking of which, are there juries these days or is that a "gathering" that can't be allowed?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a family member that works at Walmart. She tells us that people call in Covid sick all the time. They are just told to come back in when they don't have symptoms. No test positive or negative is required.

Just one more reason why I stay out of that hellhole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, it's better than dressing up as Princess Lea from Star Wars.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't a lawyer for a bunch of 1/6 defendants pull this before it was cool?

What ever happened to that guy?
 
tarkin1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How hard is it to intentionally infect yourself?  I mean, go big or go home.
Well, in this case, go big or go to jail.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, that phrase Lord knows is a pretty big tell also
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

In my entire life I have never used an excuse that implied that I was infected with a potentially lethal disease.  Beyond integrity, I actually have the empathy to understand that some would worry about MY health and safety, my immediate family's health and safety, and the heath and safety of those who have brief interactions with us.
I don't understand the idea or the attitude.  It's irresponsible, flippant, ignorant, selfish, and just plain disgusting on so many levels.  People I know have died from COVID.  People I know have lost their loved ones from it.  I personally was not able to hug someone I loved goodbye before they passed because of the protocols put in place because of this disease.
That is a lot of pain and heartache.  I would never wield such a situation that is meant to protect and inform as if it were a blunt cudgel designed to clear away my agreed upon obligations on a whim.  The only thing I find more crass is that you've carved out exceptions to your dishonesty.  If you used it as a blanket excuse I would chalk it up to folley or indiscretion, but you've decided that some situations are more worthy of this lie than others.  This means that you know it's wrong and either you haven't yet realized that it's wrong for those other situations or you are willfully ignoring it to make yourself feel better about your choices.  And in this day and age as I have struggled like so many dealing with this terrible pandemic trying to keep me and my family alive and functional, I'm not willing to say that one type of person is better than the other.  Both kinds are just as awful.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Curious to know what you think that phrase is a "tell" on.  It's just a goddamn expression.

The wedding we opted out of was a family wedding from people who we don't particularly feel the need to alienate (we were also dealing with my father who had dementia and didn't understand any of this).  The easier solution was to make something up that would remove us from the situation as well as keep him away as well.

In your life, you may find that being a loud asshole works better for you.  To each their own.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
Arkkuss
'' 9 minutes ago  

Just tell them you'd be the perfect juror because you are psychic and you just need to know the defendant's birthday to know if they're guilty or not.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

In my entire life I have never used an excuse that implied that I was infected with a potentially lethal disease.  Beyond integrity, I actually have the empathy to understand that some would worry about MY health and safety, my immediate family's health and safety, and the heath and safety of those who have brief interactions with us.
I don't understand the idea or the attitude.  It's irresponsible, flippant, ignorant, selfish, and just plain disgusting on so many levels.  People I know have died from COVID.  People I know have lost their loved ones from it.  I personally was not able to hug someone I loved goodbye before they passed because of the protocols put in place because of this disease.
That is a lot of pain and heartache.  I would never wield such a situation that is meant to protect and inform as if it were a blunt cudgel designed to clear away my agreed upon obligations on a whim.  The only thing I find more crass is that you've carved out exceptions to your dishonesty.  If you used it as a blanket excuse I would chalk it up to folley or indiscretion, but you've decided that some situations are more worthy of this lie than others.  This means that you know it's wrong and either you haven't yet realized that it's wrong for those other situations or you are willfully ignoring it to make yourself feel better about your choices.  And in this day and age as I have struggled like so many dealing with this terrible pandemic trying to keep me and my family alive and functional, I'm not willing to say that one type of person is better than the other.  Both kinds are just as awful.


I mean, sorry?  Sounds like you've had to deal with some shiat.  We all have.  I'm sorry that everyone doesn't respond to the same stimulus in the same way.  I could go into more detail to explain exactly how that whole situation played out, but I don't really need to because it wouldn't make me any less (checks notes) selfish, irresponsible, ignorant, and (oh, fun) disgusting in your eyes.  We were faced with a difficult and awkward situation and we chose the path of least resistance.  That isn't to imply that there was no resistance, but we had our own issues to deal with.

I am sorry for the flippantness (not a word, but you get the gist) of it.  Especially when you've clearly had to deal with the business end of COVID more than I have (the previously mentioned four funerals were shockingly all non-COVID related).  But to be honest I think you're swinging a little hard here and while I can take it I honestly do wonder if you're talking to someone about how you're feeling.  I realize that I just turned on a dime from "loud asshole" to "please make sure you take care of you," but the last 20-odd months have been brutal to everyone in a whole lot of different ways.
 
